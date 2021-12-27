12/27/2021

Alicia mendoza

The process of dentition in the babies it is one of the most painful for them. It is not for less: the first milk teeth with which we can begin to introduce solid foods that can be chewed in addition to complementing it with breast milk.

The first milk teeth begin to appear around month six or seven of age and are completed, although there are always variations in each baby, around 18 months or a year and a half of age.

At 7 months, the child will have about four teeth, and from 8 months, four more teeth will appear. The first teeth to appear will be the central incisors (first in the lower jaw and then in the upper jaw) and the upper lateral incisor. Later the canines will appear, and then the molars, both in the upper arch and in the lower arch of the teeth. These are baby teeth, which means that they will fall out to be replaced by the permanent teeth.

How do I know if my baby is teething?

As Eduard Estivill Sancho and Gonzalo Pin point out in the book ‘Pediatrics with Common Sense’, when our baby approaches that age we must be attentive to different signs to notice the appearance of their teeth:

Produces more saliva than normal Babea Cries and is restless Has trouble sleeping Does not want to eat Puts fingers and other objects in mouth and squeezes them with gums: “The eruption of the teeth will lead the child to suck everything that is at hand to relieve the discomfort from your bare gums. “

To check that the first teeth are coming out, we can feel the gum area. We will notice a lump in the gums and possibly the red and swollen area.

How can we relieve teething pain?

According to Eduard Estivill Sancho and Gonzalo Pin, there are three techniques that we can use to alleviate their pain.

Chew toys: The pressure they make with toys with the teethers helps them with their pain. Massage in the inflamed area: we can rub the area of ​​the inflamed gum with a finger.Cold: to reduce swelling we can resort to cold, for example, using a cold spoon.

Estivill and Pin do not recommend giving children pain relievers other than by prescription. It is also advisable to remove the pacifier from our child so that with the exit of the teeth deformities of the jaws and dental arches do not occur.