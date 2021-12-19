12/19/2021 at 09:00 CET

Alicia mendoza

Babies’ sleep is one of the causes of continuous awakenings in parents when they have a child.

They wake up many times at night, they do not fall asleep when we need to rest, they sleep only for a little while and they wake up crying & mldr; And so on repeatedly every day. Therefore, one of the big questions that every parent wants to get answered is: when will my baby sleep on the hook?

The biological clock is not developed

There is a scientific explanation why babies cannot maintain continuous sleep. Babies have polyphasic sleep, that is, they have many short periods of sleep throughout the day, often accompanied by noisy awakenings. This is not the type of sleep that predominates in adults, since we have a monophasic sleep, that is, we have only one night’s rest that lasts between 6-8 hours.

The continuous awakenings of babies occur because their biological clock has not yet developed. A person’s biological clock is located in the hypothalamus and regulates circadian rhythms. These circadian rhythms are the rhythms that humans adopt in a 24-hour cycle in response to changes in light and dark. That is, when there is light we adapt to it and we are awake and when there is darkness we tend to fall asleep.

Babies at birth have not developed their biological clock | Pexels

Babies at birth do not have this biological clock developed, so they need a period of maturation and adaptation to have a stable and regulated sleep. “While the areas of the brain that generate sleep are shaped long before birth, the twenty-four-hour clock that controls the circadian rhythm, the suprachiasmatic nucleus, takes considerable time to develop,” says sleep scientist Matthew Walker in his book ‘Why we sleep’.

For this reason, babies do not follow the same rhythm when it comes to rest as we do, but this biological clock is still adapting to the different changes that affect their circadian rhythms.

Feeding babies, especially breastfeeding, also affects the baby’s sleep routines.

When will the baby’s sleep stabilize?

It is normal for babies to have dysregulated sleep in the first months of life, but as they grow older and become older, their rhythms and routines will keep pace with ours. “Until three or four months of age, a newborn will not begin to show timid signs of being governed by a daily rhythm. Slowly, the suprachiasmatic nucleus begins to adhere to repetitive signals, such as daylight, temperature changes, and meals, establishing an increasingly consistent twenty-four-hour rhythm, ”explains Walker.

Little by little, their sleep schedules will adjust to ours, as long as we, as parents, also set the times for them to sleep and eat.

“From the first year of the baby, the nucleus of the suprachiasmatic clock is governed more by changes in light and is more awake during the day, although it alternates with several naps, and sleeps more at night. In most cases [al año], the indiscriminate attacks of sleep and wakefulness that used to dot both day and night disappear, & rdquor; adds Walker.

If you are worried that your child does not stop waking up, there is no reason to worry, it is part of their biological development. From the first birthday and up to the age of four, your circadian rhythm will completely stabilize.

From the age of four onwards, children will go from having a polyphasic sleep to acquiring a more monophasic sleep in which they sleep between 8 and 10 hours, and many times they will complement it with a nap.