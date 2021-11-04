Univision Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 is in the final stretch of the competition.

The twelfth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina is in the final phase of the competition. In just three galas we will know the name of the lucky participant who will become the successor to Migbelis Castellanos, current queen of NBL.

Through its official profile on Instagram, the production of Nuestra Belleza Latina announced that at the gala this Sunday, November 7, we will know the names of the lucky participants who will officially be part of the semifinal of the 2021 season of the reality show.

“We entered the final stretch of #NuestraBellezaLatina. This Sunday we will meet the semifinalists of the competition, “wrote the NBL production in a post on the Instagram platform.

The new season of Nuestra Belleza Latina premiered on Univision’s every Sunday programming on Sunday, September 26.

Like the eleventh season of NBL, the production of the reality show is in search of a woman who can break with the stereotypes of beauty imposed by society and, in turn, serve as inspiration for the thousands of Hispanics who make life in the U.S.

Alejandra Espinoza, winner of the first season of Nuestra Belleza Latina is the main host of the twelfth season. While personalities such as Daniella Álvarez, Jomari Goyso, Adal Ramones and Giselle Blondet, make up the panel of judges.

Out of a total of ten official participants, only seven of them continue in the competition with the purpose of being crowned Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021. They are: Clauvid Dály, Sirey Morán, Génesis Suero, Raishmar Carrillo, Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción, Lupita Valero and Jaky Magaña.

Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021: How do the participants feel about being in the final stretch of the competition?

In an emotional and exciting video on the Instagram platform, the seven participants of Nuestra Belleza Latina expressed how grateful they feel to be part of the final stretch of the competition during the twelfth season of the reality show.

CLAUVID DÁLY: “What it means and what it feels like to be in Nuestra Belleza Latina, specifically in the final stretch, I would say thank you, thank the public for supporting me and being here.”

FABIÉN LAURENCIO DE LA CONCEPCIÓN: “I am very proud to represent my Cuban people and all Latinos who, like me, had absolutely no experience in this. I am extremely proud of the growth I have had. Besides that, I feel a lot of emotion ”.

LUPITA VALERO: “I feel grateful and blessed, I believe that without the goodness of God and without the faith of the people who have believed in me, I would not be here. So thanks to you for seeing us and for choosing to share our dream, we love you very much ”.

JAKY MAGAÑA: “I am very blessed because there are many people who would like to be in our place and fortunately, it was the turn of those of us who are in this house right now and that is a very great blessing.”

SIREY MORÁN: “Being able to describe being right now in the final stretch of Nuestra Belleza Latina in just one word for me is ‘Thank you’. I am very grateful to all of you for all the support you are giving me, to keep going. Up Honduras ”.

SERUM GENESIS: “Being able to describe for me being in the final stretch of Nuestra Belleza Latina in one word is ‘Gratitude’. It is the only thing that my heart feels in these moments of being able to be here and that you out there are supporting me in this great moment of my life. Let’s go Dominican Republic and Latin America, I love you ”.

RAISHMAR CARRILLO: “We are in the final stretch of Nuestra Belleza Latina and if I had to describe it in one word it would be ‘Acknowledgment’. Gratitude for each experience that I had to live that led me here, gratitude for each person or for each angel that God sent to help me build myself in this process, gratitude for each failure that I have had, because if I had not had it, I would not I was here, and thanks to my beautiful Puerto Rico, because I know that they have given me a lot of support and in each step that I take in Nuestra Belleza Latina, I take it with you in my weight, so I have plenty of gratitude. We are going for that finale of Nuestra Belleza Latina, a hug and blessings ”.