12/19/2021 at 17:21 CET

Granada coach Robert Moreno said it is “wonderful” when you have in your squad “something exceptional like Jorge Molina”, the protagonist with his triplet in the 4-1 victory achieved this Sunday by the rojiblanco team against Mallorca.

“On a personal and professional level, Jorge Molina is an example, someone who transmits values ​​to young people, and I am delighted with all the good things that happen to him. Words are not enough to define a professional of that level, “Moreno commented at a press conference.

“Jorge Molina (who is almost 40 years old) is an exception, he is not a rule, and when he has something exceptional like Jorge Molina he is wonderful,” added the coach about the veteran scorer.

Moreno believes that Granada played against Mallorca “a very complete game” and that they spoke “in the field, which is where you have to talk.”

He was “very happy to give joy to the fans” and to themselves who are the ones who suffer “from day to day” for not being able to “always do what the fans want.”

The coach highlighted from the crash the “step forward” of his team after the break being “more courageous and aggressive”, in addition to “the seriousness and sacrifice of all”, and stressed that “players believe” and know “what to play”.

The Granada coach believes that in three days chaining an elimination in the Cup against Mancha Real, a Second RFEF team, and a 4-1 victory in LaLiga Santander shows “the greatness and how wonderful football is.”

“What happened on Thursday if it happens the other way around is wonderful, but when it happens against you, you can’t bear it, it’s unacceptable. You have to make a great effort to do things like today“Moreno sentenced, clarifying that” situations like those of the other day (elimination in the Cup) “take away” their sleep. “