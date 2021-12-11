12/11/2021 at 20:28 CET

The Spanish Fernando Alonso (Alpine), double Formula One world champion (2005 and 2006, with his current team, then called Renault), who will start eleventh this Sunday in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the last of the Formula One World Championship He declared at the Yas Marina circuit that “when you stay out for 12 thousandths it hurts”, but that “the lap was good”.

“When you stay out for 12 thousandths it hurts a bit, because the lap was good. In the last corner I was improving and you run out of Q3 which I think we deserved, because it had a better pace than being 11 “, said the Asturian double world champion, who in his year of return to F1, after two out of it, is completing his best season in the premier class since 2014.

“I suppose there will be some penalty to a couple of cars tonight, one more that has hindered in the last corner, and if we manage to start ninth and with new tires free to choose which ones, surely it will be a good race & rdquor;, said the one from Oviedo, before it was announced that neither Australian Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) nor his French partner Esteban Ocon would be penalized.

“Going out with the soft one would not be bad, let’s see what the simulation says, but I think that whatever tire we put on we are not going to suffer too much,” commented Alonso, 32 times victorious in F1: the 32 wins that Spain has over the course of all its history in the queen category.

“We tend to have a car that takes good care of the tires, so in that sense I’m not worried. So hopefully we can come out a little better than P11, which we surely deserve.”, said Fernando, who, in principle, will come out eleventh, despite his wishes.

“In the race we suffer a little more with the electrical system, but here it is usually a difficult circuit to overtake, so after the first or second lap I think the positions are going to be a little defined & rdquor ;, said the great Asturian rider this Saturday at the Yas Marina circuit.