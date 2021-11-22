American Music Awards 2021: Where and when to see them live | Instagram

Everything is more than ready for the American Music Awards 2021 and that is why we will let you know how and when to see the awards live so that you will not miss them for anything in the world.

The 2021 American Music Awards will take place this November 21 and the night will bring together artists like BTS, Ariana Grande, The Weknd, and Taylor Swift.

The night will bring together the most popular singers of the last year, who have conquered us with their melodies and dances on party nights.

It is for that reason that today we present you how to admire live the award and to all the nominees of the shortlist.

It may interest you: She wore a great body, Maribel Guardia shone in her evening dress

The grand gala of the AMAS 2021 will be this Sunday, November 21 from Los Angeles, United States, the schedules are divided into the following countries:

Mexico- 6:15 p.m. Colombia- 7:15 p.m. Argentina- 9:15 p.m.

It should be noted that in order to see these awards live, you must consult channels 610 of Izzi and 370 of Dish, depending on the service you use.

It is important to note that the awards will be hosted by Cardi B and artists such as Bad Bunny and Julieta Venegas will perform, who will present the song “I’m sorry bb”.

The American Music Awards 2021 are an award that every year does not hesitate to surprise music lovers and of course also recognizes the best of the music industry.

In this year’s edition, the singers will arrive at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where the ceremony will take place and, without a doubt, on that day we will contemplate parading many personalities who will dazzle with their talent.

In addition, in this award there will be no lack of glamor and spectacular presentations on stage such as those that Coldplay will surely give along with BTS to interpret their song My Universe.

And as if that were not enough, Olivia Rodrigo and Megan Thee Stallion, among other singers, will also be present.

Among the most nominated are Olivia Rodrigo, who has caused a sensation with her song Good 4 you.

On the other hand, the person in charge of directing the awards will be Cardi B, who is also nominated for Favorite Female Artist in the Hip-Hop category, as well as for Favorite Hip-Hop Song.

In addition, as we mentioned before, apart from Olivia Rodrigo, Coldplay and BTS, on the stage of the American Music Awards Bad Bunny will also perform along with Julieta Venegas and Tainy to present their song I’m sorry BB.