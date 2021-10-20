10/20/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

The Covid prevented FC Barcelona from celebrating the tenth anniversary of the second Euroleague achieved on May 9, 2010 in Paris against Olympiacos (86-68).

The club will take advantage of on Friday he visits the Palau el Zenit in Saint Petersburg with Xavi Pascual on the bench to pay homage to a team that marveled and marked an era before Pablo Laso’s Madrid took over.

Before the game, the champions will meet in the Barça Store at Camp Nou and, from 7.30 pm, they will sign commemorative objects to the fans. Then the most emotional moment will come when they go out to the center of the track with the presence of seven of the 12 players from that squad (Roger Grimau, Víctor Sada, Jordi Trias, Gianluca Basile, Juan Carlos Navarro, Fran Vázquez and Pete Mickeal). For various reasons, Ricky Rubio, Boniface N’Dong, Jaka Lakovic, Lubos Barton and Terence Morris will be missing.

Ricky, active

But let’s review what champions do. Xavi Pascual followed another six years at Barça, he directed the PAO between 2016 and 2018 to return to the benches after two sabbatical courses and enlist in 2020 in the ambitious project of a Zenit with which he already led Barça to the fifth game in the quarterfinals of the last Euroleague.

Juan Carlos Navarro retired as a Barça player in 2018 and he is currently the sports director or manager of the basketball section in a position to which he acceded after the elections.

Navarro now directs the designs of Barça in the offices

The tireless Roger Grimau He retired in 2015 in Manresa and made his debut this season at the helm of a Barça B that leads Group C-3 of the EBA. And his ‘second’ is Víctor Sada, who hung up his shoes at the subsidiary in 2018 and was already honored at the Palau.

The only one still active is Ricky Rubio, who will try to get oil in the weak ‘Cavs’ in his eleventh season in an NBA to which he arrived in 2011 from Barça.

Jaka Lakovic directs Ratiopharm Ulm since 2019 from the Bundesliga and Lubos Barton coaches the Czech under-18 team and Next Generation Brno Basket; both left basketball in 2016 at the affiliate.

The great Pete Mickeal hung up his shoes in the Argentine Athens in 2017 and is ‘scouting’ in the Mavericks, the mediatic ‘Boni’ Ndong is in the structure of the Nuggets After retiring from Galatasaray in 2013, Jordi Trias comments on the games on Barça TV and is close to the Board after leaving basketball in 2010 in Girona and Fran Vázquez is preparing in Malaga to train (he retired last year in Zaragoza).

Basile won the total love of the Palau

Unrelated to basketball, Erazem Lorbek lives in Barcelona and has business after leaving basketball in 2018 at Union Olimpija, the Italian Gianluca basile (Orlandina, 2016) works with his wife in a shelter for foster dogs and Terence Morris (he has a catering and events company in the US) after retiring from Barça in 2011.

Players and current occupation:

-Ricky Rubio: Cleveland Cavaliers player in the NBA.

-Jaka Lakovic: Coach of the Ratiopharm Ulm of the German Bundesliga.

-Víctor Sada: Second coach of Barça B, leader of Group C-3 of the EBA League.

-Roger Grimau: Barça B.

-Juan Carlos Navarro: Sports director of the Barça basketball section.

-Gianluca Basile: He works with his wife in a shelter for foster dogs.

-Barton tubes: Coach of the Czech under 18 and Next Generation Brno Basket.

-Pete Mickeal: Dallas Mavericks Scouter and player representative.

-Jordi Trias: Commentator for Barça TV and relations with the current Board.

-Terence Morris: He has a catering company in the United States.-Fran Vázquez: He is preparing in Malaga to be a coach.

-Boniface Ndong: He works in the structure of the Denver Nuggets, of the NBA.

-Erazem Lorbek: He lives in Barcelona and has several businesses.

-Xavi Pascual: Coach of Zenit Saint Petersburg, Euroleague and VTB League.