Only Brexit could end decades of British hegemony in the Spanish brick. It happened in the third quarter of this year, when the Germans for the first time outnumbered citizens from the United Kingdom when it came to buy a home somewhere in our country.

German buyers represented 10.4% of buyers between June and September 2021, compared to 9.9% of British buyers. Something like this has never happened since the College of Registrars elaborates the statistics in this regard.

Experts point to one main reason: the divorce of London and the European Union. “It has been noticed that as a result of Brexit, the British are not buying as much. Before they spent longer periods in Spain and that boosted demand, but now their stays are limited to a month at most and it shows in the market,” he explains Jose Costa, spokesperson for the National Federation of Real Estate Associations (FAI) in the Valencian Community.

For now it is only a quarterly surprise, but the year-on-year balance of purchases and sales is also beginning to guide that trend, since while German transactions rise, British transactions fall.

Sun and light

The Valencian coast is still one of the preferred points for the British to buy a house in Spain, along with Andalusia and the Canary Islands, but in real estate offices and in daily activity it is noted that its demand is now lower.

Failing that, the number of Germans and Dutch. “Especially after the confinements”, adds José Costa, “since they come looking for the climate and more spacious and luminous places to live for long periods”.

Up to six months may be the norm, especially now that telecommuting allows them to work remotely. Most are looking for second homes and apartments located near the sea, with prices that cover from 350,000 euros to 550,000 euros. “There is a lot of demand in areas of the Marina Alta like Jávea, Denia or Calpe“, details the expert.

The recovery is general in regard to home purchases by foreigners. In the third quarter it has once again exceeded 10%, reaching 10.77%, after two quarters below this amount. After the Germans and the British are the French (7.82%), Moroccans (6.54%), Belgians (5.62%) and Romanians (5.30%).

In absolute terms, the number of registered purchases amounts to 1,681 in the case of Germans; 1,595, the British; 1,262, the French; 1,055, the Moroccans; 906, the Belgians and 855, the Romanians. All nationalities, except Moroccans, have increased the number of purchases compared to the previous quarter, noting the improvement in results as a consequence of the recovery of geographical mobility.

Where do they buy?

In the global computation, The Balearic Islands are consolidated as a preferred destination, with 34.34% of the operations. They follow him Canary Islands (23.63%), the Valencian Community (19.68%), Region of Murcia (17.44%), Andalusia (11.36%) and Catalonia (11.03%).

By provinces, the Balearic Islands also lead with 34.34%, followed by Alicante (33.48%), Santa Cruz de Tenerife (27.57%), Malaga (26.53%), Girona (20.51%), Las Palmas (19.59%), Murcia (17.44%), Almería (12.57%), Tarragona (11.66%) and Castellón (10.24%).

However, each nationality has its favorite place and the Germans give a good account of the Balearic dominance. The islands are its main purchasing territory, followed by the Valencian coast, the Canary Islands and Andalusia.

The moroccan They also choose the Mediterranean coast and the rest of Andalusia when buying a home, while the french they make clear their predilection for Catalonia, Valencia and, unlike the other nationalities, Madrid.

The Belgians They are also seduced by the sun and the beach and repeat their commitment to the Valencian Community, ahead of Andalusia, Catalonia, Murcia and the Canary Islands.

Only in the preferences of the buyers from Romania a greater heterogeneity and a greater distribution when it comes to geographically locating their purchases in different communities of the country, including several in the interior such as Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León or Murcia.

“The turning point of the third quarter results allows us to be optimistic about the evolution of this variable. As international geographic mobility recovers and the level of confidence regarding the control of the health situation, demand foreign will continue to grow, helping to maintain high levels of real estate activity in the residential area “, they explain from the College of Registrars.

