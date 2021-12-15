12/15/2021 at 16:00 CET

Some cities have been luckier than others. Statistics and probabilities also come into play. The higher the number of tenths sold, the more likely it is to play.

The autonomous city of Melilla It is the only region in Spain where El Gordo del Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery, after the provinces of Ávila, Tarragona and Zamora abandoned the list of those not awarded with this grand prize in 2018, endowed with 400,000 euros per tenth. On the opposite side, Madrid, which is the luckiest place in this draw, with 81 times graced with the first prize.

In the 2018 Christmas draw, which took place at the Teatro Real in Madrid, the city of Melilla was also the the only territory that did not receive any of the grand prizes greater, since in the rest of the 50 provinces of Spain, as well as Ceuta, they were lucky enough to receive part of these expected millions.

On the other hand, Ávila, Tarragona and Zamora had the fortune of being graced with part of the Gordo. This desired award went to the Avila town of El Barraco, as well as to the Tarragona municipalities of Altafulla and Camarles; and to the Zamora of Puebla de Sanabria and Quiruelas de Vidriales, and Zamora capital.

The ranking of the luckiest places is still led one more year by the city of Madrid, where El Gordo has fallen a total of 81 times in the more than 200 years of history of the traditional draw, the last of them last year 2020. In addition , the first prize has gone to Madrid in the last five years (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020). The first time it was graceful was in 1816.

According to data from the Sociedad Estatal de Loterías y Apuestas del Estado (SELAE), the second most fortunate city in Spain is once again Barcelona since a total of 42 fat people have fallen in the city of Barcelona since 1817, the last one fell in 2019. These two large cities are followed in terms of fortune by Seville, with 17, Bilbao (14, the last in 2020), Valencia (13), Zaragoza (13) and Cádiz (12 ). These five locations received in 2018 the visit of the ‘Gordo’ of the Christmas Lottery.

Likewise, other Spanish cities have been graced with el Gordo repeatedly throughout history. This is the case of Malaga, where the first prize has been awarded ten times; Santander, Alicante and Granada, on nine occasions. A Coruña, San Sebastián and Gijón have been awarded seven times; Palma de Mallorca, in six; Badajoz, Lugo and Manises (Valencia), in five; Córdoba, Murcia, Sort (Lleida), Vic (Barcelona), Salamanca, Valladolid, Burgos and Pamplona, ​​in four.

The first prize has fallen three times in Albacete, Casas Ibáñez (Albacete), Benidorm (Alicante), Oviedo, Sabadell (Barcelona), Cáceres, Algeciras (Cádiz), Carballo (A Coruña), Huesca, Boñar (León), Torrejón de Ardoz (Madrid), San Pedro del Pinatar (Murcia), Palencia, Vigo, Logroño, Segovia, San Bartolomé de Tirajana (Las Palmas), Granadilla de Abona (Tenerife), Puerto de la Cruz (Santa Cruz de Tenerife), Telde ( Las Palmas) and Teruel.

On two occasions, El Gordo was distributed in Vitoria, Elche and San Vicent del Raspeig (Alicante), Almería, Avilés, El Ejido (Almería), Nava (Asturias), Granollers (Barcelona), Sant Quirze del Vallés (Barcelona), Coria (Cáceres), Castellón, Ciudad Real, Santiago de Compostela, Cuenca, Belmonte (Cuenca), Almuñécar (Granada), Linares (Jaén), León, Lérida, Vilalba (Lugo), Alcorcón (Madrid), Collado Villalba (Madrid), Leganés (Madrid) and San Sebastián de los Reyes (Madrid). The first prize has also fallen twice in Alora (Málaga), Marbella (Málaga), Ronda (Málaga), Cartagena (Murcia), Yecla (Murcia), Pontevedra, O Porriño (Pontevedra), Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Arrecife ( Las Palmas), Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Los Realejos (Tenerife), Soria, Talavera de la Reina (Toledo), Alcira (Valencia), Derio (Vizcaya) and Zamora.

From provincial capital cities, it has only fallen once in Guadalajara, Huelva and Orense, although it has also fallen in other smaller towns at some time in history, such as Salou (Tarragona) in 2019. In the cities of Ávila, Girona, Jaén, Tarragona and Toledo have never fallen the jackpot.