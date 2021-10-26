“Chucky, the series”: Where, how and when to see it here in Mexico | Instagram

The new one Serie Chucky, the most famous doll in the world, is a sensation although it has not yet been released here in Mexico, so many people wonder when they will be able to see it and especially on what platform.

There is no doubt that series about movie characters from horror They have become quite popular in recent years.

And in fact for a couple of weeks, Chucky is the series that everyone talks about, since the most famous devil doll in the world returned after several years in a series that has been a success in the United States.

And although several episodes have already been released in the North American country, the series is not yet available in Mexico or Latin America.

However, this will change very soon, since the studio in charge of the series stated that it will arrive in the next few days, so it will be an ideal premiere to see in Halloween.

We recently told you a little about the new Chucky series, which has had endless surprises due to the new facet of the dreaded doll, since it even made Glenn / Glenda, his Queer son, canon, so fans hope that there are more surprises in the next episodes.

It should be noted that through the streaming platform Star + You will be able to enjoy the Chucky series starting next October 27 in Mexico, so if you are a fan of the most malevolent doll in horror movies, you cannot miss his series.

However, to be able to see it, you will have to hire the entertainment platform service, which currently has several promotions for new subscribers.

On the other hand, one of the things that most moved the fans in addition to Chucky’s classic temperament, was the return of Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany, whom we saw in ‘The Bride of Chucky’, being one of the most beloved characters of the franchise, and that it will have an important role in the series that takes place in a small town in the United States where Chucky appears.

According to the entertainment platform, the first season of Chucky will have eight chapters, and it is not known if it will be a miniseries or will have a continuation, since it has had an excellent acceptance.

In fact, from the first chapter it has become the favorite of both young people and adults who had nightmares during its first appearance in 1988, nostalgia being one of the elements that caused the series to be so successful.

It is even expected to see the return of other characters such as Andy Barclay, Chucky’s eternal enemy, being responsible for the success of the Child’s Play franchise, since after the mention of Glenn, it is possible that in future seasons we will see old characters from the saga.