Denisse Novoa is an open book, and she is always sharing all kinds of content on her social networks, where she keeps her more than 250 thousand followers informed of all her steps and adventures.

And as a way of giving a very personal detail to her fans, the former contestant of the fifth season of EXATLON United States decided to give a small part of her to her fans, thereby wanting to pay tribute to their culture.

The “Pantera Novoa” took to her Instagram to post a beautiful video showing various parts of her native Veracruz.

“Raise your hand my jarochos !! 🇲🇽 here I leave you a piece of my Jarocha culture, of my beautiful Veracruz and its typical things! “, Dennisse commented after sharing the striking video. “He who knows, knows! I come back here and I feel like I never left! #Home”.

And it is that the ex-athlete of the so-called “Fiercest Competition on the planet” is spending the last days of 2021 on her land, where she wanted to go to recharge her batteries and thank the blessings she received throughout the year.

“#Veracruz #jarocha #home #puertodeveracruz #reels #trending #viral #foryou #parati #navidad #instagramreels”, Denisse added about her video, in which she boasted of special and well-known little corners of Veracruz.

In the video, the “Pantera” wanted to include her fans more actively and asked those who are in Veracruz, like her, to send videos or photos showing that they are in the beautiful port, without needing to mention with words where they are

The clip of the athlete delighted her fans and helped those who know the land of Jarocha to comment on the beauty of that place and those who have never been there will be left wanting to go.

“I already want to know 🔥🔥🔥”, “you are a beautiful and very sexy jarochita, precious Mamacita how I love your beautiful eyes, precious Pantera”, “have a merry Christmas and a very good night, beauty 😍😍😍😘😘😘🔥🔥🔥👌 👌❤️❤️💖💖💗💗💓💓💝💝🌹🌹🌹✌️👍😎😎😎 ”were some of the comments from Denisse’s fans.

“Thatooo, because only Veracruz is beautiful 😍😍😍😍😍😍”, “Spectacular that video mommy”, “😮😮😮😮😮😮 how well first I arrived in my beautiful land” and “I love that share those things with us 👏👏😮😮😍 ”, added other fans of Veracruz.

Tell us what you think about the video of the “Pantera Novoa”, and tell us if you have been to Veracruz which is your favorite part.

