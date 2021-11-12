MARA HERNNDEZ | GABRIELA GALARZA (GRAPHICS)

Housing has traditionally been the main focus of attraction for small Spanish investors. Depending on the economic moment, it becomes a safe haven asset or a source of profitability that allows them to complete their income and, in the heat of the market, many people wonder not only if now is the time to invest in housing, but if it is interesting to buy it to rent and where to do it to obtain the highest possible profitability.

At a general level, the profitability of buying a home and putting it up for rent in Spain stood at 6.4% in the third quarter of 2021, 1.2% more than 5 years ago (5.2% in 2016) and 2.2% more than 10 years ago (4.3% in 2011), according to the study by quarters of “The profitability of housing in Spain in 2021 “, prepared by Fotocasa.

The figures reflect that the increase in profitability is a constant in the country’s residential market, even when the sector faced the recovery after the burst of the bubble in 2008. Only the coronavirus has temporarily interrupted this trend, as pointed out from the real estate portal: acquiring a property to put it up for rent in September is 0.6 point less profitable than in 2020 (7%).

“The increase in profitability is a trend that is repeated year after year, with the exception of this last one, due to the decrease in the price of rents since the beginning of 2021. Likewise, this economic benefit of buying a house to put it on the rental market shows figures higher than 2019, and also the last five and decade “, explains Mara Matos, Director of Studies and Spokesperson for Fotocasa.

“In fact, investment in real estate assets has become a refuge in the face of the uncertainty caused by the health crisis. Many small individuals have started to invest when they perceive this market as safe after the evolution and such positive recovery after the pandemic” , adds Matos.

Where is it most profitable to do so? By autonomous communities, six regions they have a profitability equal to or above the Spanish average (6.8%). These are the Region of Murcia (7.9%), Navarra (7.2%), the Valencian Community (7.1%), Catalonia (6.6%), the Canary Islands (6.5%) and Cantabria (6 ,4%). Below the average profitability are the communities of the Balearic Islands (5%), Madrid (5.2%), Galicia (5.4%), Pas Vasco (5.6%), Extremadura (5.8%), Andalusia (5.9%), La Rioja (6.0%), Castilla y Len (6.0%), Asturias (6.1%), Aragn (6.2%) and Castilla-La Mancha (6, 3%).

To level municipal, Ganda it is at the forefront of the analyzed localities, going from 4.5% to 8.9% profitability in 10 years; it was the most profitable city in Spain in the third quarter of the year. They are followed by Lleida capital, with 7.7%; Agimes, with 7.6%; Algeciras, with 7.3%; Manresa, with 7.2%; Cartagena, with 7.2%; Jerez de la Frontera, with 7.2%; Santa Luca de Tirajana, with 7.1%; Reus, with 7.1%; Almera capital, with 6.9%; La Linea de la Concepcin, with 6.8%; Murcia capital, with 6.8%; Santa Cruz de Tenerife capital, with 6.8%; Roquetas de Mar, with 6.8%; Lucena, with 6.7%; Telde, with 6.7%; Badalona, ​​with 6.6%; Dos Hermanas, with 6.6%; Mayor of Henares, with 6.4%; Tarragona capital, with 6.4% and Ponferrada with 6.4%.

On the opposite side are San Sebastián, with a profitability of 3.7%; Sant Cugat del Valls; with 3.8%; Santiago de Compostela, with 4%; Pozuelo de Alarcn, with 4.1%; Getxo, with 4.1%; Estepona, with 4.2%; Barcelona capital, with 4.3%; Fuengirola, with 4.3%; Sitges, with 4.4% and Corua Capital, with 4.4%.

Fotocasa’s analysis also offers data on the most profitable districts and from them it can be deduced that the most profitable in September 2021 and that are above 8% profitability are the Northern district of Granada capital, which reaches 8.4% of profitability, followed by the Sevillian district of Cerro-Amate, with 8.2% and Alicante Pla-Carolinas, with 8.1%.

On the other hand, the districts that have a profitability of less than 3% in Spain are El Sardinero de Santander, with 2.7%, and the Centro district of San Sebastián, with 2.8%.

Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia

As soon asto Madrid capital, the district of Villaverde has gone in the last five years from 6.8% to 7.8% profitability, becoming in the most profitable of Madrid in the third quarter of 2021. It is followed by the districts of Puente de Vallecas (7.1%), Usera (6.5%), Carabanchel (6.1%), Latina (5.8%), Villa de Vallecas ( 5.5%), Moratalaz (5%), Viclvaro (5%), San Blas (5%), Ciudad Lineal (4.5%), Tetun (4.5%), Arganzuela (4.4%), Barajas (4.2%), Hortaleza (4%), Centro (3.9%), Moncloa (3.8%), Chamber (3.8%), Fuencarral (3.8%), Retiro (3, 6%), Chamartn (3.4%) and Barrio de Salamanca (3.4%).

As to Barcelona capital, the district of Nou Barris it has gone from 6.7% to 6.1% in profitability in the last five years and, despite the drop of 0.6%, it has become the most profitable in the Catalan capital. They are followed by Horta-Guinard (4.9%), Sants-Montjuc (4.8%), Sant Andreu (4.8%), Sant Mart (4.5%), Ciutat Vella (4.2%), Grcia (4.1%), Eixample (3.6%), Les Corts (3.4%) and Sarri-Sant Gervasi (3.4%).

On Valencia capital, the district of L’Olivereta It has gone from 6.3% to 7.7% profitability in 5 years, becoming the most profitable in the Valencian capital. They are followed by Rascanya (7.5%), Benicalap (6.5%), Jess (6.4%), La Sadia (6.4%), Patraix (6.3%), Poblats Martims (6%) , Benimaclet (5.9%), Quatre Carreres (5.6%), Algirs (5.1%), Camins al Grau (5.1%), Extramurs (5%), Campanar (4.8%), Ciutat Vella (4.5%), El Pla del Real (4.1%) and L’Eixample (4%).

Most profitable neighborhoods

Bringing the magnifying glass closer to the neighborhoods, the most profitable in the whole country in the third quarter was the Sevillian neighborhood of El Torrejn-El Cerezo, in the district of Macarena, with 8.2% profitability. On the other hand, the Madrid neighborhood of Recoletos, in the Salamanca district, is the one that presents the lowest profitability in Spain, specifically 2.7% in September.

On Madrid capital, the most profitable neighborhood is still the vallecano San Diego with a 7.4% profitability, followed by the Numancia neighborhood (7.1%). On the contrary, the neighborhood of the capital with the least profitability is Recoletos, with 2.7%, followed by the Castellana neighborhood, with 3%.

On Barcelona capital, the most profitable neighborhood is still El Raval with 5.5%, followed by Provenals del Poblenou (5.3%). On the other hand, the neighborhoods of the Catalan capital with less profitability are Sant Gervasi-Galvany and Les Tres Torres, with 3.2% each.

On Valencia capital, the most profitable neighborhood continues to be Nou Moles with 6.9%, followed by El Cabanyal-El Canyamelar (6.5%). On the other hand, the neighborhoods of the Valencian capital with the least profitability are El Pla del Remei with 3.2% and Zona Gran Va with 3.9%.

