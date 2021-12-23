12/23/2021 at 1:34 PM CET

Nieves Salinas

The scene repeats itself one more Christmas. Endless queues of people that await at the gates of the private laboratories to perform an antigen test or PCR before family encounters. Something like this had not been seen since last summer, with the fifth wave, when, with the end of the restrictions, many citizens came to take the tests to undertake international trips. The demand in recent days -coinciding with the shortage of self-diagnostic tests in pharmacies and the collapse of health centers– it is so much that there are chains that already admit that they have multiplied by up to four the performance of these tests whose average price, in the case of PCR, around 80 euros and 30 if it is a quick test. They are surprised, they indicate, “high positivity rate” that are running into: if a month ago it was 3%, now it is 15%.

This is how he explains it to EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA Elijah Saavedra, director of operations of the Unilabs chain, leader in the sector in Europe and the only company in Spain that has the three specialties of diagnosis: clinical analysis, diagnostic imaging and pathological anatomy. With 52 diagnostic imaging centers, seven of their own for clinical analysis and pathological anatomy and more than 165 collaborating centers, the figures of the European diagnostic giant –founded in 1987 in Switzerland – they are overwhelming: it has 12 laboratories for clinical analysis and a central one for pathological anatomy; makes 48 million clinical tests per year; more than 150,000 diagnostic imaging tests and more than 90,000 pathology tests per year.

But undoubtedly these days the bulk of his business is, once again, coronavirus tests. “We are noticing it a lot. In the last few weeks, basically since the Constitution Bridge, we have tripled the demand and it is growing. We have almost quadrupled already. Many people come because they are in close contact with positives and because there is a lot of concern with the new variant, where we are seeing a lot of transmission. That does surprise us: the high rate of positivity. If a month ago it was 3%, now we are at 15%, “says Saavedra.

The Unilabs manager adds that, somehow, it was the only thing they were not prepared for. Because its centers, he explains, they haven’t stopped doing PCR, the tests that are carried out the most – in many cases to confirm the results of rapid antigen tests – throughout the pandemic, with more or less high peaks. It goes back to the summer of 2021, when the Spanish began to travel, the vaccination rates were not as high as they are now –37,791,863 million people over 12 years of age with full membership– and in different countries, for entry, it was required to present this diagnostic test.

A horizon that, with the appearance of the omicron variant, is repeated again in these holidays of 2021. Within the European Union, in some countries it is no longer enough to vaccination passport -In others they maintain the COVID certificate for the moment- but the conditions to enter are stricter and it is required to present PCR as in Portugal, Ireland or Switzerland

In some centers of this same private company, the queues, as this newspaper has been able to verify and as can be seen in the photo that illustrates this article -taken yesterday Tuesday-, they are endless and the waits to take a covid test they arrive at three o’clock. Entire families come to take the tests or PCR for the Christmas gatherings. Among those gathered, many young people.

More PCR than antigens in labs

“Yes, these days we have long queues. Generally they continue to trust more with respect to PCR, which offers complete security. From the data we see, the new variant is behind many cases “, Elías Saavedra acknowledges. What he does not dare to determine is whether, behind the long lines of people waiting to perform diagnostic tests that, in the case of PCR, cost up to 80 euros -30 if it is a rapid antigen test- there are “circumstantial causes or is it the proper context of Christmas, because people want to be more secure “.

Among those circumstantial causes that could be benefiting private laboratories and cause the queues to be performed in covid testing centers, would be the shortage that has been recorded in recent weeks of self-diagnosis tests of antigens in Spanish pharmacies, the product without a doubt most in demand before the emergence of infections by the omicron variant.

The type of antigen test that are carried out in these centers is not the same as that sold in pharmacies. Those that are sent to these private laboratories are carried out by health personnel. In fact, the average price of one of those sold in pharmacies ranges between 5 and 15 euros compared to, as has been said, about 30 that cost in a private laboratory.

This same week, the General Council of Nursing (CGE) asked the Government to immediately regulate the price of antigen tests that are sold in drugstores “to avoid speculation.” According to the collegiate body, there have been differences of more than 10 euros between some establishments and others in the price of the tests.

According to data provided this Monday by the consultancy the IQVIA consultancy, specialized in research and analysis of health-related data, sales of these tests exceeded stock for the first time in the week of December 7-13. The same data indicate that, if that demand continues to rise, this stock would not cover the demand between the 14th and 21st of this month, as has happened.

Thus, they detail from the consultancy that the evolution of antigen test sales has set a new record in the week from 7 to 13, being 3.1% higher than the previous week and 32.7% higher than the peak of week 30 (first week of August). Catalonia continues to be the community with the highest sales of tests, concentrating 22% of total sales in Spain, with 278,797 last week. They are followed by Andalusia (206,075), Madrid (195,491), Valencian Community (170,701), Basque Country (117,468), Galicia (95.237), Castilla y León (80,576), Aragon (62,195), Canary Islands (38,134), Asturias (37,398), Balearic Islands (36,744), Murcia (36,450), Castilla-La Mancha (30,369), Navarra (20,688), Cantabria (14,037), Extremadura (11,966) and La Rioja (7,322)

Of such caliber has been the lack of stock that the Community of Madrid has had to delay a week – they began to be distributed this Wednesday – the delivery of the free antigen tests promised by the president Isabel Diaz Ayuso. In total, the community will distribute almost a million tests and throughout this week another million more will be distributed, mainly from manufacturers Siemens, Boson and Lambra, with successive distributions in the coming days.

The tests are already included in the 6.8 million active health cards in the region, according to information from the Ministry of Health. This Wednesday large queues were registered at the doors of pharmacies to collect those tests that are given for free and that, according to this newspaper, are being distributed with droppers to pharmacies.