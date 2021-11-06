Latin Grammy 2021: Where to see the awards live and when | Instagram

Today we will let you know when and where you can see live the award of the Latin Grammy 2021, in addition to of course also its musical presentations that are so awaited by music fans.

Finally, the great wait is almost over, and fortunately the Latin Grammy 2021 award is just around the corner and the Latin Recording Academy fine-tune all the details prior to the great event.

The gala this year 2021 will take place in the city of Las Vegas and will feature the conduction of Ana Brenda Contreras, musical performances by Camilo, Bad Bunny and a tribute to the Mexican singer Emmanuel.

It should be noted that it will be the next November 18th of this 2021 when we will see the nominees win their respective themes, so the bets begin to turn.

The award ceremony can be followed through the TNT screens and in Mexico it will be with Channel 5, in addition to seeing the winners in real time on social networks.

As we previously made known to you, the singer Carlos Rivera and the actress Ana Brenda Contreras, will be in charge of leading the event, as well as announcing the big winners of the night.

This is how Danna Paola, Ozuna, Banda El Recodo, Nella, C. Tangana, Rubén Bladés, Paula Arenas, Caliber 50 among other great musicians will be part of the singers who will sing at this gala, in addition to all of them being nominated.

And as if that were not enough, the presence on stage of the Mexican singer-songwriter Emmanuel is also expected, who, incidentally, would be honored in this edition for his contribution to Latin music.

On the other hand, another of the great surprises will be on the part of the singer and actress Christina Aguilera, who will return to the stage of the Latin Grammy 2021 after 20 years and will present her most recent single ‘Pa Mis Muchachas’, a song in collaboration with Becky G, Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole.

I am very excited to perform “Pa Mis Muchachas” with these talented women and I can’t wait for you to see the other surprises we have for you, “said the singer.

It is worth mentioning that the song ‘Pa Mis Muchachas’ was released weeks ago and since then it has accumulated millions of reproductions on streaming platforms so the return to the stage will undoubtedly be epic.