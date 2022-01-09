These are the favorite films and series nominated for the Golden Globes 2022 and that you can also see some in your subscription services.

We are just a few hours away from the Golden Globes 2022, one of the most prestigious awards in film and television that this year has a large presence of movies and series that we have available on our streaming services.

And is that due to the current health situation, last year many of the films that were released in theaters also reached transmission services practically at the same time, which means that right now we can enjoy the Golden Globes with films and series that you have presumably already seen.

Among all nominated for the 2022 Golden GlobesMany of these movies and series are found on services such as HBO Max, Netflix or Disney plus, among others, and we are going to tell you exactly which movies and series of favorites to win prizes you can watch from home if you are subscribed to any of these services.

Where to watch your favorite movies and series to win the 2022 Golden Globes

Among the more than 40 films that are eligible for awards at the 2022 Golden Globes, there are a number of favorites that appear in all pools, and we have some available on streaming services.

Best drama

In the best drama section you can win a Dune, Belfast and The Power of the Dog awards.

Dune (Movistar +): set in a very distant future (year 10191), the film shows a galaxy turned into a feudal empire that depends for its subsistence on a spice that is only found in the desert Dune. Belfast: A child must chart a path to adulthood through a world that has suddenly been turned upside down. His stable and loving community and everything he thought he understood about life has changed. The power of the dog (Netflix): An authoritarian and charismatic rancher wagers a cruel war against his brother’s new wife and her son … until a secret from the past comes to light.

Best Musical or Comedy

They appear in all the pools Do not look up and also tick, tick … BooM !.

Don’t look up (Netflix): Two astronomers undertake a media tour to warn humanity of a comet that is going to impact the Earth. Tick, tick… BooM! (Netflix): A promising stage writer in his 30s grapples with love, friendship, and the pressure to create something fantastic before time runs out.

Non-English speaking film

You can win the awards “Parallel Mothers” by Pedro Almodóvar or “It was the hand of God” by Paolo Sorrentino.

Parallel mothers is the story of two women, Janis and Ana, who meet in a hospital room where they are going to give birth. They are both single and accidentally got pregnant. The other favorite is “it was the hand of god”(Netflix): where in the eighties, Fabietto Schisa is a seventeen-year-old Neapolitan whose life changes due to two events: Maradona’s arrival in Naples first and a serious accident that later interrupts family happiness.

Best animated film

We have them all available through Disney plus:

On the one hand we have “charm”Which tells the story of the Madrigal family, who live happily in a magical house in the Colombian highlands. Until Mirabel, the only powerless member of the family, discovers that the magic of her home is in danger. And she could be his last hope. Too Luca, set in a small town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s “Luca” recounts a child’s passage to maturity during an unforgettable summer. Luca shares adventures with his friend Alberto, but the fun is threatened by a great secret: they are monsters from an underwater world.

TV series dramas

Lupine (Netflix): Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupine, the white-collar thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge the injustice suffered by his father. The Squid Game (Netflix): Hundreds of money-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, an irresistible prize awaits them, but also a lot of violence. The Morning Show (Apple TV +): the series, narrated from the perspectives of two complex women who do what they can to survive in high-intensity work in the midst of personal and professional crisis, is a drama that openly explores the power relations that exist between men and women (and between some women and others) in the work environment.

TV series comedy or musical

Regarding the favorite comedy or musical television series to win an award are:

Hacks (HBO Max): Explore the dark working relationship between Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and a 25-year-old unknown but with a lot to say. Only murders in the building (Disney Plus) – Follow three strangers who share an obsession with true crimes and suddenly find themselves embroiled in one as they investigate the mysterious death of a neighbor in their New York building. Ted lasso (Apple TV +) – A hometown football coach from Kansas who is hired as the manager of an English football team despite having no experience in the beautiful game.

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The assistant (Netflix): After escaping from an abusive relationship, a young mother finds work as a maid as she struggles to care for her daughter and create a better future. Mare of Easttown (HBO Max): Under pressure from the community, Detective Mare Sheehan assumes the order to reopen the unsolved case of a missing person.

You can consult the complete list of nominees for the Golden Globes in HobbyConsolas.

As you can see, many of the films can be enjoyed on our favorite streaming services, something that had not happened in previous years, so you will no longer have an excuse to follow the awards more closely.