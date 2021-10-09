A third chapter that promises between Fury and Wilder 2:33

(CNN) – It all comes down to this.

“The Gypsy King” and “the Bronze Bomber” will meet in the ring for the third and (probably) last time.

When Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder meet on Saturday, October 9 at 9:00 pm ET (Miami Time) in Nevada, USA, it will be for more than just the WBC heavyweight titles and ‘The Ring’ ; it will be because of pride.

After two successful matchups and a host of insults exchanged between them, the two boxers aren’t exactly fans of each other.

And with a possible unification fight on the cards against new IBF, WBA and WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk – who defeated Anthony Joshua in September – there is great incentive for both men.

Before the fight, Fury predicts that Wilder’s career will “end” after he defeats him a second time.

“I’m living in Wilder’s mind, paying no rent, all the time, two years,” said the 33-year-old with the WBC heavyweight belt slung over his shoulder.

“Every time you look in the mirror, you see Tyson Fury. Every time he goes to bed, before closing his eyes, he sees the ‘Gypsy King’. And everything that wakes up and thinks in the morning, thinks of Tyson Fury.

“When I beat him this time, his career will be over … he really needs a win, but he’s not going to get it, that’s for sure.”

A long way

For Fury and Wilder, the road to this third and most important fight has been long and winding.

Even as early as 2012, boxers were tweeting with Fury saying he was “not impressed” by a recent fight with Wilder.

After Wilder defended his WBC title in 2016 against Artur Szpilka at the Barclays Center in New York, Fury stepped into the ring and called the American a “bum” as they exchanged insults.

The long-awaited fight was finally set for December 1, 2018 and did not disappoint fans at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles.

The boxers fought in a controversial 12-round split decision tie – in which Fury was knocked down twice but managed to regain his footing – a decision that the crowd booed, meaning Wilder retained his WBC title and both fighters held on. undefeated.

Although both fighters called Joshua immediately after the fight, a year later, a rematch between Wilder and Fury was announced for February 2020 in Las Vegas.

In the rematch, it was a one-sided story, as Fury had a dominant performance, knocking the American down twice before Wilder’s corner threw in the towel in the third round.

Wilder made a series of extraordinary excuses for the poor performance – the strangest was that his elaborate suit was too heavy.

And immediately after the first loss of his career, Wilder invoked the automatic rematch clause stipulated in the contract that allowed the loser to invoke a trilogy fight.

Although the original date of July 24 was postponed after Fury contracted covid-19, the pair will probably step into the ring for the last time this Saturday, with a potential possibility of joining the heavyweight belts, after Usyk has fought against. Joshua in a rematch – on hold.

This time, Wilder has a more positive outlook heading into the fight.

“This time, there is a different feeling, in every way,” he said during a press conference. “Just everything around me, the atmosphere, just the energy as a whole and I’m looking forward to a great performance.”

Where to watch the fight:

USA.: ESPN + PPV; Fox PPV

Mexico: TV Azteca, ESPN2 and Star +

Colombia and Argentina: ESPN2 and Star +

United Kingdom: BT Sport Box Office

Germany, Switzerland and Austria: DAZN

Russia: 1TV.Ru

Middle East: OSN Play

South Africa: SuperSport

Australia: Kayo sports