Plans for the funeral of iconic American actress Betty White have been revealed… sort of.

TMZ was the first to report the death of the beloved American actress and her agent later confirmed the news with People.

Betty died on December 31, 2021, just 17 days before what would have been her 100th birthday.

“Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever,” her agent, Jeff Witjas, told People in a statement. “I will miss her so much and also the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty was ever afraid of dying because she always wanted to be with her dearest husband, Allen Ludden. She believed that she would be with him again ”.

Details about his funeral plans have now been revealed.

Here is everything you need to know:

Betty White’s funeral plans to be “privately managed”

Betty’s agent revealed that her funeral plans will remain a secret.

“The arrangements are being handled privately and that was Betty’s wish,” Jeff Witjas told US Weekly on January 5, 2022. “As in life, she never wanted people to make a fuss for her.”

Her agent also suggested that fans donate to some of the causes Betty supported, including the Los Angeles Zoo, Tree People, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Wildlife Learning Center, Actors and Animals for Others, The Aquarium of the Pacific, and Guide Dogs For. the Blind.

Betty’s last words were to her late husband

According to Page Six, Vicki Lawrence, Betty’s former co-star on Mama’s Family, revealed the actress’s last words after speaking with her partner Carol Burnett.

“I texted Carol and said, ‘I hate this. It’s horrible to see the people you love so much leave, ‘”Vicki told the outlet. “Carol responded and said, ‘I know, I know. I spoke to Betty’s assistant, who was with her when she passed away, and she told me that the last word that came out of her mouth was ‘Allen.’

Allen was the name of Betty’s husband, whom she was married to from 1963 until his death in 1981, the outlet reported.

In June 2012, Betty told CBS News Sunday Morning that she never felt the need to remarry, according to US Weekly.

“When you’ve had the best, who needs the rest? She was special. It was very special. But that doesn’t stop you from having fun with someone and going out and dating. And Robert Redford never calls. “

Betty said she was “happy to be alive” in the last interview before her death on New Years Eve.

Betty gave one last interview before her death on New Years Eve 2021. The interview was being done to celebrate what would have been her 100th birthday.

“I am so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It’s amazing, ”he told People.

