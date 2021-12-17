Melissa Alemásn / Instagram Melissa Alemán will meet with Fabién de la Concepción and Yellus this Saturday in a dance class in Miami

The 12th season of Nuestra Belleza Latina not only marked the return of one of the most popular television shows of recent years, but also the opportunity for the contestants who arrived at the Mansion de la Belleza to reach the hearts of viewers. .

And although the winner of the contest was the Honduran Sirey Morán, who signed a contract with Univisión as an exclusive figure during the next year, the other participants earned a special place among the public.

Therefore, and in their desire to share with the faithful viewers who supported them so much in recent months, three of the spoiled queens of the most recent season of Nuestra Belleza Latina will have an event this Saturday in Miami open to the public.

Melissa Alemán, Fabién de la Concepción and Yellus Ballestas are promoting a meeting in the capital of the sun, called “The art of seduction with queens”, where through a dance class and a conversation, they will be sharing with about 50 followers .

“Surprise! Remember I told you I had an ad? Well, these beauties @ faby_laurencio94, @yelusballestass and their servant, we will be in Miami on December 18 for a meet & greet and a super sexy dance class that will give us my love @yelusballestass “, Melissa commented on her account from Instagram. “What a thrill to share with all of you! Who says present! 💜 ”.

The meeting with the queens will take place on December 18, at 5:30 in the afternoon, in the Wyndwood neighborhood of Miami, exactly at 2840 NW 7 Avenue, and those who attend will only have to buy the tickets, which cost $ 25.

And while the big day arrives, the followers of the contestants of Nuestra Belleza Latina have not stopped sharing all kinds of messages in which they have shown the emotion that the reunion produces.

“That’s going to be great 🔥🔥🔥”, “Beautiful our queens ❤️❤️❤️❤️”, “come to Houston” and “Wow! how beautiful they are and how delicious to see them live ”, were some of the messages expressed by the fans of the television program.

In dialogue with Now, the beautiful Puerto Rican queen, who will be broadcasting the meeting live on Facebook Live through our Nuestra Belleza Latina Nowmismo account, in this link, revealed that the friendship with the NBL girls has led them to think in projects together.

“The truth is that we have many plans together after Nuestra Belleza Latina. We want to get closer to people and for them to meet us in person and that is why we are organizing an event in Miami, where we hope to see about 50 or 70 people, “said the Puerto Rican.

“This class is going to be great! We are not only going to dance but my people, we are going to enjoy and talk about everything with my beautiful girls @ faby_laurencio94 and @yelusballestass “, said Melissa on her Instagram. “We are waiting for you this December 18 in Miami!”.

Melissa also told us that the plan is to be able to visit more cities after her event in Miami, to be with her fans, with upcoming meetings that they hope to announce soon.

