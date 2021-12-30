12/30/2021 at 10:22 CET

What to do for New Years Eve? What sites will ask for the covid passport?

After a long wait, many are found eager to say goodbye to the year in a festive atmosphere and surrounded by family and friends. There is no doubt that the New Years Eve it is one of the most special nights of the year in our country and millions of citizens celebrate it in style. After tasting a delicious dinner, it’s time to eat the grapes to the rhythm of the chimes and toast a happy 2022.

After the celebrations around the table, many citizens they decide to go out to celebrate the entrance of the new year to different places. However, this year precautions must be taken, since the advance of the Covid-19, powered by the omicron variant, wreaks havoc again. Although it is true that for the moment hospitalizations and deaths are not being as high as those experienced last Christmas, thanks, to a large extent, to vaccination; The high number of infections worries the country’s health authorities, which have opted for harden the restrictions.

In this way, some autonomous communities have imposed the covid passport to access some venues, depending on whether they are outdoors or not, or their capacity. However, the measures are not the same in each region and the autonomous governments could choose to change them at the last minute depending on the advance of the coronavirus. Therefore, it is important to make sure of the rules imposed before leaving.

Communities that require the covid passport:

Andalusia

The covid passport or a negative diagnostic test is mandatory for the interior of hospitality, leisure and leisure establishments and for residences for the elderly and hospitals.

In addition, it is recommended to limit Christmas and New Year meals to a maximum of two households, choose wide public roads to avoid crowds in the parades of the Kings or the end of the year bells or keep indoor tables with a maximum of ten diners for the hospitality industry.

Aragon

The covid passport is mandatory in hospitality for celebrations of more than ten people, nightlife, game rooms, visits to hospitals, specialized social centers and in large events of more than 500 attendees in closed and 1,000 in open. Likewise, it has been decreed the closure of the hotel and catering industry at 00.00 hours -except on New Year’s Eve, which may extend the closing time until 02.00 hours-. The establishments will have to close from 02:00 hours.

Asturias

The interior of all cocktail bars, discos, dance halls and nightlife venues in the Principality of Asturias will be closed for a month from Tuesday, December 28, the day on which the presentation of the passport will also become mandatory. covid to access bars, restaurants, gyms, betting shops, mass events, social health centers, cultural or sports facilities. In addition, the hotel establishments will close at 1:00 maximum.

Balearics

The Balearic Government has imposed the covid certificate to access restaurants with more than 50 seats, cocktail bars or celebrations that have more than 50 people. Also for health professionals or, failing that, the performance of three weekly PCRs. Likewise, the Balearic Islands want to extend the passport in all bars and in other areas.

Canary Islands

Canarias has implemented the covid passport on a voluntary basis. The Justice must decide whether to endorse the curfew in Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, La Palma and La Gomera for the nights of January 31 to 1 and January 5.

Cantabria

Likewise, Cantabria has imposed the mandatory use of the covid certificate to access the interior of the hotel industry and nightlife, cultural events such as cinema, theater and other venues for shows and mass events and sporting events -in the case of the last two, it is limited to those events in which eating and drinking is allowed -.

In the municipalities with the highest incidence of the virus – the most populated and all those with more than 5,000 inhabitants – you will not be able to open nightlife. In addition, in these towns the capacity for sports or cultural activities will also be reduced.

Catalonia

Catalonia has been the toughest autonomous community with restrictions to try to stop the advance of Covid-19 and the omicron variant. Thus, on New Years Eve and New Years the curfew will remain in force between 1:00 and 6:00. The closure of nightlife is also imposed and the capacity in several sectors will be reduced to 70%. Social gatherings are also limited to a maximum of ten people and a covid passport is required for hotels, gyms and to visit relatives in residences.

Euskadi

The covid certificate is mandatory for hospitals, residences, all hotels and restaurants, concert halls, music festivals and other cultural and artistic events in closed spaces, sports centers and gyms. In addition, this Tuesday the Basque Government has made the decision to close the commercial, social and cultural activities at 1:00 in the morning and imposes the limitation of capacity to 60%. It will also not be allowed to consume standing up in hotels, restaurants and nightlife and groups may not exceed 10 people.

Galicia

Galicia is another of the communities that has chosen to tighten its restrictions. Thus, the covid passport is mandatory to access the hotel and restaurant industry, nightlife, tourist hostels, and health centers, services and establishments. In addition, the hotel business, which may not serve more than groups of eight people indoors and ten on the terrace, will close from 00:00 hours, except Friday and Saturday, which will be at 01:00 hours. Nightlife will also have a closing time: 2:00 am. The Xunta has also prohibited meetings between 2 and 6 in the morning.

The Rioja

In La Rioja, the use of the covid passport is mandatory for people over 12 years of age to access nightlife venues, restaurants with a capacity of more than 50 people, residences, party rooms, gyms and outdoor events of more than 1,000 public people in which it is possible to consume food and drink. Bars, events and discos are also decreed at 1:00 am and a maximum of ten attendees and a maximum of two groups of coexistence in family gatherings are recommended.

Murcia

The Region of Murcia has also chosen to protect itself against the advance of the Covid and has decreed the closure of all non-essential activity from 1 in the morning. Likewise, diners per table in bars and restaurants are limited to ten indoors and twelve outdoors. As for nightlife, in addition to requiring the covid passport, the use of the dance floors is not allowed and consumption in the bar and outdoors will always be seated. Finally, it is recommended to avoid concentrations of people on public roads.

Navarre

Obligation of the covid passport to access special bars and discos, restaurants with a capacity of more than 60 people and for all kinds of cultural shows indoors, residences, hotels and gyms. Establishments, societies and clubs will be closed between 1:00 and 6:00. It is recommended that meetings and celebrations be limited to a maximum of ten people and two family units.

Valencian Community

The covid passport is required to access leisure and restaurant venues, regardless of capacity, in spaces dedicated to recreational and random activities with food, in events and celebrations of more than 500 people and to enter hospitals and social services residences, as well as in gyms or cinemas, circuses, sports facilities and venues where food or drink is consumed.

Ceuta and melilla

In Ceuta, a covid certificate is required for those over 12 years of age to access indoor hotel and restaurant venues with a capacity greater than 50 people, as well as to enter discos and other nightlife establishments or visit elderly people in residences or patients in hospitals.

In Melilla, the covid passport is mandatory to access the interior of hospitality establishments and inside and outside nightlife establishments or those in which activities such as dancing are carried out, as well as to access residences, hospitals and prisons.

Communities that do not require the covid certificate:

Castile and Leon

No mandatory restrictions in Castilla y León for these dates of Christmas Eve and Christmas. It is recommended, of course, to limit the number of living units and people in family gatherings these days. Of course, they will analyze the measures this Thursday.

Castilla la Mancha

The Government of Castilla-La Mancha will take “preventive” measures in nursing homes.

Estremadura

No mandatory restrictions in Extremadura for these Christmas dates. Although, the Extremadura government is evaluating whether to implement the covid certificate or not. Even so, it is recommended that the tables are not more than ten people, and that the nuclei of cohabitants who meet are “the least possible”.

Madrid

There are no additional restrictions in Madrid for these holidays. The Community will authorize two or three macro-parties for New Year’s Eve that have covid contingency plans.