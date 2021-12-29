HELPMYCASH

Updated Wednesday, December 29, 2021 – 12:25

The collection of commissions by most banks has been a common practice for months. However, there are still banks that allow the hiring of accounts totally free.

Most of the free accounts are ‘online’.

Commissions and more commissions. That is the feeling carried by many consumers who in recent years have received a notice from their bank informing them that the commissions on their accounts were going to go up. Few have escaped this race to seek new avenues of income.

It all started at the end of 2019, when several banks announced as a block that they would increase the maintenance fee on their accounts and that those who wanted to avoid it would have to meet more demanding requirements, explain the experts of the financial product comparer HelpMyCash.com. Since then, the main entities of the country have joined this trend.

The National Statistics Institute (INE) has quantified this increase: in November, bank and post office commissions rose 10.6% year-on-year. The highest rise in the last five years, according to this body.

This December, at least seven entities have charged commissions for the maintenance of their accounts. However, not everyone has been affected. In general, those who have a payroll domiciled in the entity, several receipts, use a card and have contracted an additional product, such as a fund, usually get rid of it. Those who end up paying more regularly are those who do not receive a payroll every month and those who have few resources in the entity. The objective is to make all customers profitable and if it is not achieved through linking and cross selling, it is forced through commissions. The solution for all these clients is to open an account in a bank without commissions and without payroll mandatory.

It remains to be seen if this generalized context of commission increase will continue next year, although if interest rates remain at a minimum, it is likely, so the banks could continue to announce changes in their rates in 2022.

Bet on ‘online’ accounts

In any case, several banks have maintained their policy of zero commissions while the rest raised them. They are mainly the banks on-line and entities fintech, except for exceptions, so they are an alternative to stop paying commissions, they explain from HelpMyCash.

For example, the Open Bank Current Account It has not charged maintenance fees in recent years and it is not necessary to direct a payroll to open it. It allows you to make free transfers and withdraw money from all Santander ATMs with the associated debit card.

The ING Payroll Account, which in 2021 has remained free. It has no maintenance fees and does not charge for transfers or for debit and credit cards. Its holders can withdraw money from more than 50,000 Spanish ATMs and to enjoy all its advantages they only have to direct a payroll, pension or unemployment of any amount or receive transfers of at least 700 euros per month from another bank.

Although it is true that banks can modify the commissions of their accounts at any time notifying two months in advance, online accounts are usually free.

In addition, some traditional banks have kept their digital accounts apart from the increase in commissions to attract new customers, who have not been harmed by this commercial strategy. BBVA, for example, maintains in its catalog a Online account without commissions and without payrollobligatory for new customers that has no maintenance costs and includes a totally free debit card.

Banco Santander recently launched an online account for new customers very similar to that of the blue banzo and CaixaBank, which in October of last year launched its Day by Day program, maintains its mobile banking, imagine, in which you can contract an account without commissions and without ties.

Digital accounts seem, today, the safest bet to stop paying commissions. “Yes, we must regularly check correspondence on-line in case the entity sends a contractual modification “, they explain from HelpMyCash. In that case, we will have two months to change banks if the new conditions do not interest us.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more