In 2022, he already anticipates that some crypto companies are about to go public. We hope that the IPO market will please investors.

Specifically, several big-name crypto companies joined the public markets in 2021. While other companies delayed their listing or opted to raise private capital. Several extensions from 2021 could go public this year, along with some startups.

🇺🇸4 Upcoming IPOs to Watch For in 2022 Reddit

IPO: 2022

Estimated valuation: N / A Discord

IPO: 2022

Estimated valuation: $ 10 billion-plus Databricks

IPO: 2022

Estimated valuation: $ 38 billion iFit Health & Fitness

IPO: 2022

Estimated valuation: $ 7 billion – MonkeyBusiness🐒 (@GorillaTrading) January 2, 2022

What is an IPO?

An Initial Public Offering (IPO) is the first sale of a company’s shares to the public. A business can raise money by issuing debt or equity. If the company has never issued capital to the public, this process is known as an initial public offering.

In other words, making an initial public offering is also known as “going public.”

In fact, in this post there is a look at five crypto companies that could be among the largest IPOs in 2022, if they materialize.

1. Stripe

Stripe is an online payment service. With the valuation of $ 95 billion, Stripe could go public as early as the first half of 2022.

In its latest round of funding, Stripe managed to raise $ 600 million with a valuation of $ 95 billion. This could make this company one of the largest IPOs in history thanks mainly to the growing demand for e-commerce due to the pandemic.

2. Databricks

Data intelligence and artificial intelligence firm Databricks, secured a $ 1.6 billion funding round in August. Which valued the company at $ 39 billion.

By the way, investors in the company include Morgan Stanley, Baillie Gifford, Andreessen Horowitz. Also, BlackRock, Canada Pension Plan, T. Rowe Price. Tiger Global and Fidelity.

In fact, Databricks is used by more than 5,000 companies around the world, including more than 40% of Fortune 500 companies. And it says it is on track to generate more than $ 1 million in revenue in 2022, more than 75% a year. after year.

Finally, this data management Blockchain company could go public in early 2022.

3. Cybereason

Cybereason, the Boston-based cybersecurity firm, has a couple of big things going for it that indicate that 2022 could be the year.

It plays in the extended detection and response (XDR) space and has risen significantly, when it raised $ 275 million in funding led by Liberty Strategic Capital.

4. Revolut

London-based digital bank Revolut, co-founded in 2015 by CEO Nikolay Storonsky and CTO Vlad Yatsenko, could possibly go public in 2022. Likely, on a London listing.

The company is said to have around 15 million clients and was last valued at $ 33 billion in a Series E funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund and Tiger Global Management.

5. Patreon

Patreon thought about going public in 2021, but instead raised a $ 155 million Series F round that valued it at $ 4.3 billion.

The San Francisco-based platform connects content creators like musicians, podcasters, and bloggers with fans. In addition, it offers tools for those creators to monetize their content by offering NFT as well.

Some IPOs that occurred in 2021

Coinbase (COIN)

Coinbase, went public on April 14, one of the most anticipated IPOs of 2021. Coinbase’s share price initially jumped to a high of $ 430 after going public.

Robinhood (HOOD)

Robinhood, the famous financial services company, was created in 2013. But its name rose to prominence during the Coronavirus pandemic. Due to the quarantines, many people became interested in the shares. In particular, its IPO was on July 29, 2021.

SoFi (SOFI)

Digital lender and financial technology company SoFi Technologies was another non-traditional IPO. The company went public through the SPAC merger on June 1, 2021, raising about $ 2.4 billion in cash in the process to help it achieve rapid growth.

SoFi also offers trading services for stocks, cryptocurrencies, personal loans, mortgages and wealth management.

Finally, all the companies that we have listed have found opportunities to continue growing even in difficult times. What they have in common is adaptability. We know that you will achieve great things when you finally launch your IPO.

I retire with this phrase from Epictetus: “Wealth does not consist in having great possessions, but in having few needs.”

