New drivers know it by heart, but the rest may be less clear. Traffic signs have an order of priority and the DGT reminds us of this.

We all went through driving school and had our headaches learning the signs. Most of us remember them easily (although some always elude us), but what about the priority of the signals?

If you ask any driver right now if they have to pay more attention to the yield symbol painted on the road or the stop sign on the sidewalk, it is possible that he doubted.

The DGT knows that it is not easy And to help us remember the priority of traffic signs, he has made a simple and very direct tweet that will make us not forget.

Which has priority? # RevisionSeñales 👇1️⃣ Signs of the agents 👮👮‍♀️2️⃣ Circumstantial signage 🚧3️⃣ Traffic lights 🚦4️⃣ Vertical ⛔️5️⃣ Road Marks And if they are of the same type, the most restrictive pic.twitter.com/sQzNV8hmVM – Directorate General Traffic (@DGTes) December 28, 2021

If there is any agent on the road giving directions, has the highest priority. It is clear that the authority will be there because there has been some accident or something similar. They are the best prepared to direct traffic and we have to pay attention to them above the rest of the signs.

Then circumstantial signs take precedence. They refer to those that warn of a work or similar. They have priority over the rest of the signs because they warn of something specific that is not foreseen by the rules of the road.

Next come the traffic lights and vertical signs. They have more visibility and, in the case of traffic lights, they can change to regulate traffic.

Finally, there are the road markings. The symbols painted on the road are important, but be careful if there are any vertical signs nearby, because the latter will take precedence.

The DGT also reminds us that in the event that two signals contradict each other, we must pay attention to the more restrictive one. That is to say, the one that leaves us less freedom of maneuver.

For those of you who have a hard time withholding this information, my driving teacher taught me a simple rule. The sign or symbol that can be moved the most easily has priority. A symbol painted on asphalt has more difficulty moving than an agent, for example.