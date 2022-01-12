If you are thinking of getting an iPad and you have doubts about which models you have at your disposal and which one you can choose, don’t worry because we are going to give you a hand so you don’t make mistakes. In this article we tell you which iPad models are currently on sale and their characteristics.

In addition to the new iPad Pro with M1, in recent times we have lived iPad Air renewal and from iPad Mini. The showcase has been expanded a lot and you can already get a device according to the price that best suits your economy.

Thus, for the first time in a long time, Apple has a catalog with equipment of different levels. The iPad Mini 2019 and iPad Air 2019 have Apple A12 processors, the same as the iPhone Xs and are the best alternatives to the iPad Pro 2018, with the very powerful A12X Bionic. In addition, the iPad Pro 2020, iPad Air 2020 and iPad Pro with M1 have also been released.

We will detail all this below, since we are going to tell everything you need to know to buy an iPad in 2022.

Index of contents

iPad Pro 2021 with M1 processor

The new generation of iPad Pro launched a couple of months ago in two versions and with many changes. Starting with the new processor that came to these tablets to provide a plus of power and stability: M1.

In addition to the processor that is also implemented in the iPad after going through Apple laptops, it has opted for mini LED display and a blank Magic Keyboard edition to give greater versatility and that there are more who bet on this device when working. If you want to know it better, here are our impressions when we received it.

On this occasion, it has been decided to sell two different models whose prices also change considerably and differ mainly in screen, processor (the cheapest has an A12Z Bionic) and battery.

The most powerful costs 1,611 euros and the most basic 1,149 euros.

iPad Pro 2020, the most powerful

With this launch, Apple renewed its 2020 iPad Pro line thanks to the implementation of the company’s latest hardware, the Apple Bionic A12Z, which has led it to outperform any previous model.

This model comes with equipped with 1 TB of storage and LTE connectivity. One of the most striking aspects is in the price that exceeds 1,000 euros, but this time it has opted for a high-end device that is also complemented with the new Magic Keyboard. If you want to know this model in depth, here is our analysis of the iPad Pro 2020.

One of the main changes that Apple has implemented is in the camera module, which considerably increases its size and performance compared to previous versions.

As well as the aluminum rear that sports a spectacular space gray matte finish

iPad Air 4

Introduced in 2020, the new iPad Air has updated its design and included a Liquid Retina display from 10.9 inch (2,360 x 1640 pixels).

As expected, the Face ID was changed to the Touch ID fingerprint sensor and also included the Smart Connector and USB Type-C connectors to make it compatible with the Magic Keyboard.

In addition, the processor to A14 Bionic with a 5nm lithography which improves performance by 40% over the previous model.

It significantly reduces battery consumption.

8th Gen iPad 2020

The 8th update to the most basic iPad celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2020. Like the previous generation has 10.2 “inches of your Retina Display and the Home button with Touch ID functions.

As for power, it is piloted by a A12 Bionic processor that increase its power up to 40%.

The 8th generation iPad is compatible with the Smart Keyboard and Logitech keyboards that include a trackpad.

In addition, as it is specially focused for retouching and drawing, it also includes support for Apple Pencil 2. As for the operating system, it directly comes with iPadOS 14.

7th generation iPad 2019, the most affordable

We continue with the seventh generation iPad 2019. Compared to other models stands out for its new retina display, slightly larger than those of conventional iPads, which goes from the 9.7 inches of the 2018 model to 10.2 inches.

The processor remains the A10 Fusion that we found in the previous generation, It has an 8 Mpx rear camera and a 1.2 Mpx front camera with flash, and it has a fingerprint reader.

It is also compatible with the Apple Pencil, which is used as a substitute for the mouse to perform various tasks, such as selecting, copying and pasting, or submitting.

Its official price in Spain starts at 444 euros.

iPad Mini 5, more power in less size

And it is that, iPad Mini 5, or iPad Mini 2019, is small, but bully.

The renovation has made a device great that it had been forgotten since 2015 and that, this year, does not change as far as design is concerned, but it does change in internal components.

The processor, as we discussed, is the A12 Bionic, a processor that blurs the gap between mobile and laptop processors thanks to its great computing power and a very advanced GPU.

In addition, it comes with a screen compatible with the first generation Apple Pencil and with a better brightness and color treatment thanks to the True Tone panel.

Otherwise, it remains “the same” as the previous generation. The cameras change, but the design is identical.

It is one of the best alternatives if you want an iPad 2019 for price (from 404 euros) and size if you want a compact tablet.

iPad Air 2019, the most complete iPad without going to the Pro

With this tablet the renovation was somewhat deeper than that of the Mini.

It grew in size to 10.5 ”, which made it a intermediate choice between the 9.7-inch iPad and the iPad Pro.

The design still maintains the frames, the TouchID and it is somewhat thinner than the 9.7 ” iPad, at just 0.61 cm thick for the 0.75 cm of the iPad 9.7 ”, but the fundamental thing is the interior, since the A12 chip also powers this iPad.

It also has a Retina True Tone display and Apple Pencil compatibility, and the price starts at 494 euros.

iPad Pro 2018, another concept

We ended up with what was the best iPad at the time both in design and, above all, in power. The iPad Pro 2018, in any of its sizes, It was a real beast thanks to the A12X Bionic processor. Its screen is excellent, with HDR, 600 nits, and a very successful color treatment.

The design also attracts attention, but above all it stands out for the aforementioned: power, screen and sound quality, autonomy and a USB Type-C connection which, although it is very limited, somewhat expands the capabilities of the device in some applications.

It is the most powerful tablet and the best for a professional and educational environment thanks, also, to the second generation Apple Pencil.

But it has a price that starts at 791 euros, to which we must add an almost mandatory keyboard and a Pencil that is essential.

These are the alternatives you have if you want to buy an iPad in 2022.

There are devices for all tastes and approaches. Which one do you prefer?