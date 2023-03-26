Which iPhone model should you buy in 2023 and why?

Some will think that it is as simple as going to the store, choosing the iphone that you like best and pay, but choosing an Apple phone at this point in 2023 is not so simple, especially since a new family of iPhones is very likely to arrive in the last quarter of the year.

With information published in a report on the website of Business Insiderwe detail which are the best iPhone options in 2023 and what are the reasons for choosing them, be it due to its release date, its price, its premium quality, its battery, among other aspects.

best premium

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max: Shop the iPhone 14 Pro series to get the fluid ProMotion display, triple-lens camera with a new 48-megapixel sensor, excellent battery life, and the sleek notch-replacing Dynamic Island .

iPhone 14 Pro APPLE (Noelia Murillo/Europa Press)

Best for battery life

iPhone 14 Plus: The iPhone 14 Plus has the best battery life we’ve tested in any phone, and it’s also the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max for under $1,000.

iPhone 14Plus

best small size

iPhone 13 Mini: The iPhone 13 Mini is the most comfortable iPhone for one-handed use thanks to its small overall size and screen. If you prefer smaller phones, but the iPhone SE is too basic, the iPhone 13 Mini is for you.

iPhone 13 Mini.

best value

iPhone 12: The iPhone 12’s processor is only a generation older than the iPhone 14’s, and anyone would be happy with the design and cameras in a $600 iPhone.

WhatsApp on iPhone (Unsplash)

best quote

iPhone SE 2022: The iPhone SE 2022 is the ideal option if you want a simple, basic iPhone, without frills and that also continues to work for years and years thanks to its powerful processor.

iPhone SE (Unsplash)