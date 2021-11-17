HELPMYCASH

Updated Wednesday, November 17, 2021 – 12:00

The average price of mortgage loans is at its lowest rates, according to data from the Bank of Spain. This means that mortgage interest rates are reaching historic lows. But who offers the lowest interest rates for a client with a medium profile?

The average price of home loans stood at 1.57% APR last September.

Last September, according to the latest data from the Bank of Spain, the average price of home loans stood at 1.57% APR; the second lowest value ever recorded by this body. Translated, this means that mortgage interest is at historic lows. That said, many consumers wonder what are the lowest rates that average customers can access. According to banking comparator HelpMyCash.com, BBVA and ABANCA offer the lowest interest rates, but are they really the cheapest?

At a fixed rate, BBVA offers interest from 1%

The analysts of this comparator affirm that the BBVA Fixed Mortgageit is, within its modality, the one with the lowest interest for the average customer. This is from 1% for a term of up to 15 years, 1.20% if the money is returned up to 20 years, 1.30% if it is repaid up to 25 years and 1.45% if the repayment period reaches up to 30 years.

It is necessary to qualify, yes, that those interests are subsidized. In other words, you have to contract a series of BBVA products and services to get them. Specifically, it is necessary domicile a payroll of at least 600 euros per month (a pension of 300 euros per month or more or social security if you are self-employed is also valid) and contract the entity’s home and life insurance. If you do not meet any of these requirements, the interest increases by one percentage point.

BBVA finances up to 80% of the sale or appraisal value of a habitual residence (the lowest) or up to 70% of that of a second residence; to be returned within a maximum period of 30 years. It does not charge an opening commission, but it does apply a compensation for total or partial early repayment of 2% (1.50% from the eleventh year).

At variable interest, ABANCA offers a differential from 0.85%

The variable mortgage with a lower interest rate is, according to HelpMyCash, the Mari Carmen Variable Mortgage of ABANCA. His type is Euribor plus 0.85%Although, as usually happens with these products, a fixed interest of 0.85% is applied during the first year (most banks apply an initial fixed rate of more than 1.50%).

Like BBVA, ABANCA reduces interest in exchange for meeting three requirements: domicile recurring income of at least 600 euros per month (or social security, if you are self-employed) and subscribe your home and life insurance. If none of these products or services are contracted, the applied rate rises by 0.70 percentage points.

This Galician entity offers to finance up to 80% of the appraisal or sale value (the lesser) of a habitual home or up to 60% of that of a second residence; with a term of up to 30 years. It does not charge opening commissions or full or partial early repayment.

Lower interest is not always cheaper

From HelpMyCash they assure, however, that there are banks that give cheaper mortgages for the average client even if their interest is higher. And the fact is that the price of these loans is not only determined by the applied rate, but also by the commissions that it may include and the cost of the products that have to be contracted (insurance, cards, etc.) to obtain a good interest.

The Openbank home loans, for example, they cost less in the long run than those mentioned: they have higher rates (a fixed rate from 1.15% and a variable from Euribor plus 0.95%), but since they are subsidized for direct debit, an income of at least 900 euros per month and take out home insurance (without life insurance), have a lower cost.

For this reason, the analysts of this comparator advise request financing from various entities and calculate the total price of their offers to find out which one would pay the most. They also recommend negotiate the conditions with each bank (especially with traditional entities such as BBVA or ABANCA), as it is possible that someone improves them to “steal” a potential customer from the competition.

