10/05/2021 at 2:01 PM CEST

Pepa Caballero

If the heights do not make you dizzy and you are passionate about living close to the stars, we have selected these 5 penthouses for sale in Barcelona for you to daydream. Have excellent locations, magnificent qualities and designs to fall in love with. Do you want to see them?

Penthouse with pool and terrace in Dreta Eixample

This home has characteristics that make it unique.

On the top floor and with spectacular views it has a 100m2 terrace with pool. The terrace is equipped with bathroom, kitchen, chill out area and barbecue.

On the lower floor, it has a dining room for 10 people, separate kitchen and bathroom. On the upper level, night area with 4 double bedrooms, one of them en suite with dressing room, and bathroom.

More information and photos in penthouse for sale in Dreta Eixample, Barcelona.

| Tucasa.com

Penthouse in Sant Gervasi

This impressive penthouse, totally exterior, is located in a 1959 building in a strategic location in Barcelona.

It is distributed in a living room, totally exterior, with direct access to one of its terraces, as well as the office area and night area. The kitchen-office, worthy of a chefIt has views of Tibidabo, it has a large central island equipped with all kinds of electrical appliances and access to the service area, which is composed of a room with a full bathroom and a water area. The master bedroom is suite type. The house also has two other double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes that share a full bathroom and a guest suite.

The property has is home automation, air conditioning, heating and alarm system.

More information and photos in penthouse for sale in Sant Gervasi, Barcelona.

| Tucasa.com

Penthouse with terrace in La Teixonera

Spectacular penthouse located in Sarrià – Sant Gervasi, a few minutes from the Jardines del Turó del Putxet and Plaza de Lesseps.

Property of 91 m2, distributed in two exterior double rooms, one of them en suite and with direct access to the terrace, two complete bathrooms, independent kitchen, large living room with access to the 100 m² terrace. It has parking.

More information and photos in penthouse for sale in La Teixonera, Barcelona.

| Tucasa.com

Penthouse with terrace in Gòtic

Fantastic brand new duplex penthouse with high quality finishes.

It is very bright and totally exterior, it has two large terraces with magnificent views of the city, one of 70m and another of 40m. The day spaces look out through two balconies to Las Ramblas, being able to enjoy the views of the street and the La Boqueria market.

Upon entering the house, we find a spacious hall, a spacious living room with direct access to a balcony, a large dining room and a fully equipped open kitchen. The house has an exterior master suite and two other bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes. It has heating and air conditioning through duct.

More information and photos in penthouse for sale in Gòtic, Barcelona.

| Tucasa.com

Penthouse with terrace in Sarrià

It is in a farm from the 50s with few neighbors, which has a terrace and community garden. It has a concierge, gardener, parking space for car and motorcycle and storage room.

The property has 200m2 built, private terrace and access to the community roof.

The house had a comprehensive reform of high standing and it has a Santos kitchen, 3 double bedrooms with wardrobes and 3 bathrooms. From the 40m2 living-dining room, you will enjoy views of the sea. Solid wood parquet, lacquered cabinets, micro-cement bathrooms and double-glazed aluminum carpentry.

More information and photos in penthouse for sale in Sarrià, Barcelona.

| Tucasa.com