The Mexican Arc League of the Pacific It is reaching the end of the qualifying stage in which many players have left very outstanding performances in each of the competition days.

That is why today we will be looking for the player who at the end of the season could win the Award for Best Player of the tournament 2021-2022.

Elian has guided the Naranjeros in search of the classification.

Not only because of his great individual results but also because of what he has represented in this 2021-2022 season for the Naranjeros de Hermosillo make the cuban pitcher Elian leyva be one of the great candidates to keep the award at the end of the tournament.

Leyva is in the midst of fighting for multiple pitching departments that make his followers dream of a possible “Triple Crown” that would make the West Indian the only pitcher in history to have achieved the feat on more than one occasion.

The Cuban won the “Triple Crown” for the first time in his career in the 2018-2019 season with the Charros from Jalisco When he hit a 2.02 ERA, he struck out 67 total while coming out with victory six times during his 14 starts.

Tirso Órnelas fundamental piece in the triumphs of the Mayos

It is no secret to anyone that despite reducing his extraordinary offensive pace in recent days the young prospect of Los San Diego Padres Tirso Órnelas will also be one of the greatest contenders to win the award.

Órnelas was a very important piece for the Mayos of Navojoa They managed to win the first round of the Arco League after many years without being able to do so.

His last performance caused his offensive average to decrease to .355 with which he fell to second place in the tournament, a lot has influenced his average performance in the last ten games in which he has barely had 8 hits in 37 opportunities.

Jake Sánchez is still on

The closer of the Eagles of Mexicali Jake sanchez He is another of those who has great ballots to win the award for Best Player of the year.

Pure history 🔥! #LaMPXSKY Jake Sánchez reached 6⃣7⃣ saves to tie José Silva for 7th place of all time and is the 2⃣1⃣ save in 2⃣1⃣ chances 💥 JAKE MATE ♟️! #LigaARCO ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/WPbedH4lP6 – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) December 9, 2021

The closer of the feathered ones so far has participated in 22 of his team’s victories (1 success and 21 saves) that make him a real insurance when the final games come.

Do you think that any of these chosen have the necessary results to win the award? Let us know in the comments.