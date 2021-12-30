Which real figures were inspired by the characters in the movie ‘Don’t Look Up’? The references that have come to light will leave you with a square eye.

After critics and viewers have been shocked with the movie ‘Don’t Look Up’ directed and written by Adam McKay.

In which the director Adam McKay has managed to give a very good political satire with touches of black humor that seeks to generate social awareness.

Plot that makes some of its characters remind us of the occasional world politician or an important CEO of large technology companies represented in ‘Don’t Look Up

As well as references to personalities from the medium, the media and the show.

Where the cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence has done the same to realize this point in ‘Don’t look up‘.

In the ‘post-apocalyptic’ plot that is completed with Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, among others.

Here the list of characters from ‘Don’t look up‘inspired by real figures:

‘DON’T LOOK UP’ (NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX / NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX)

1. ‘Don’t Look Up’: Janie Orlean by Maryl Streep – Politicians, Donald Trump

The character played by the Oscar winner, Maryl Streep, has made people talk for being the president of the United States, Janie Orlean.

Where it is an obvious reference to the powerful politicians, becoming the most powerful woman in the world for holding this position in ‘Don’t look up‘.

JANIE ORLEAN BY MARYL STREEP (NETFLIX)

Character that many have linked with the figure of Hilary Clinton, but where a very common comparison with Donald Trump has been marked.

Although the director of ‘Don’t look up‘he said in an interview with Deadline that he took references from many other former leaders, such as Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Ronald Reagan, among others.

DONALD TRUMP

2. ‘Don’t Look Up’: Jason Orlean by Jonah Hill – Politicians, Cabinet of the US Presidency

Jonah Hill gives life to none other than the son of the president of the United States, Jason Orlean, in ‘Don’t look up ‘.

Which has been made reference to the fact that it is a personage with important dyes members of the presidential cabinet.

JASON ORLEAN BY JONAH HILL (NETFLIX)

Emphasizing that this character is a clear nod to Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka and even his own son-in-law Jared Kushner, who were government advisers during his term.

JARED KUSHNER AND IVANKA TRUMP (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / .)

3. ‘Don’t Look Up’: Peter Isherwell by Mark Rylance – Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Steve Jobs

The histrionic actor Mark Rylance cast us as Peter Isherwell, the owner of the big tech company Bash.

Where without a doubt the names of Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Steve Jobs, immediately came to the minds of the viewers.

PETER ISHERWELL BY MARK RYLANCE (NETFLIX)

After seeing that your company ‘Don’t look up‘is almost a sanctuary for buyers of technology, as well as its reach in the information bases and its technological power.

STEVE JOBS PRESENTING THE ORIGINAL IPHONE IN 2007 (AP)

4. ‘Don’t Look Up’: Brie Evantee by Cate Blanchett – Host Mika Brzezinski on NBC’s Morning Joe.

Cate Blanchett surprises us by being the very charismatic host Brie Evantee who refers to the American presenter Mika Brzezinski on NBC’s Morning Joe.

BRIE EVANTEE BY CATE BLANCHETT (NETFLIX)

Which is the reflection of the computer figure of the American morning, with its glamorous smile from ear to ear and sympathy in ‘Don’t look up‘.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI IN NBC’S MORNING JOE (NBC)

5. ‘Don’t Look Up’: New York Herald – The New York Times

One of the most important media at a global level and that is present in ‘Don’t look up‘is The New York Times.

With his New York Herald and according to the director himself, it is a direct reference to The New York Times and its altruistic airs.

6. ‘Don’t Look Up’: Riley Bina by Ariana Grande – celebrity

The role that singer Ariana Grande plays in the character Riley Bina in ‘Don’t look up‘.

In which it could be said that it is about herself, which thanks to fame involves her audience to minimize the problems where they only care in the life of a pop star.

RILEY BINA BY ARIANA GRANDE (NETFLIX)

Source: SDP