You have tired of the limitations of the router provided by your Internet provider and have decided to buy a new one. But which one to choose? We help you make the best decision

It is known to all that the routers installed by Internet providers tend to have limited features and restrictions in their configuration options.

The solution is to get hold of a premium router, which offers more advanced functionalities and access to the user interface to configure it as you wish (for example, opening ports to connect to certain online gaming services).

However, the offer of routers available in the market is very wide … how to decide then? With the help of AVM, the German manufacturer of the leading range of connectivity solutions in Europe, and the award-winning FRITZ! Box, you can find your ideal router in three steps that answer three important questions. Are here:

What type of connection do you have installed?

The first thing you should do is find out what connection technology you have in your home or office. If you have a fiber optic connection (the most common in Spain), there are devices that perform the same functions, modem and router, as the one installed by your operator.

The problem is that Internet providers do not provide many facilities to replace fiber terminals and you may have difficulties to configure it.

The solution consists of connect the router you purchase to the fiber modem in bridge mode, to have a greater range, speed and functionalities.

Do you want to enjoy a home automation system also in your home? So with a state-of-the-art router, you can easily achieve it.

If you have an ADSL / VDSL connection, then it is easier to replace the operator’s router with your own.

Thus, you will be able to access technologies that are not usually incorporated in the most basic routers of the providers, such as Supervectoring 35b for higher VDSL speed, or the wireless network thanks to the compatibility with the latest WiFi 6 standard.

Finally, if you have a mobile network connection (because you don’t have a telephone line) you can also benefit from the advantages offered by a next-generation router. To do this, you just have to insert a SIM card with a data plan in a router for mobile networks.

You can enjoy a wireless Internet connection throughout your home or office, to connect from any device, without having to share your smartphone’s WiFi connection. These types of routers for mobile networks work with the latest protocols, such as 5G.

What scope and what connections do you need?

The next step is to assess the scope and type of connections you need on your network. The size of your home or office is a deciding factor when selecting the router.

Thus, if it is a house or a spacious flat, you will probably need a router that supports technologies to extend the range, such as WiFi Mesh.

This will allow you to install WiFi repeaters where necessary and manage them directly with the router as part of a single wireless network.

Conversely, in a home or small office, a simpler router with less power will sufficeas all devices will be within range of the main network.

Of course, you must make sure that it has LAN and USB ports to have the option of connecting devices directly to the router and thus share your hard drives, printers, etc. on the local network.

Do you need a router with extra functions?

Do you want to get the most out of your wireless network? Currently, premium routers can offer many more extra features, in addition to internet access.

In a few steps, you can transform your router into an interactive home automation center that allows you, for example, to control the washing machine remotely or to activate and deactivate the lighting according to a schedule.

You can also turn your router into a multimedia server to transfer images, music, videos, Internet radio stations and even podcasts to the different devices on your local network.

In addition, there are routers that include switchboard functions to connect your cordless phones or faxes. And another interesting option is to configure a NAS server on your network, to share work files and make backup copies of all your devices in a central location.

As you can see, the possibilities of a premium router are immense, so … choose yours wisely!