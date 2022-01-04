The Venezuelan of the Braves from Atlanta, Ronald Acuna Jr., He has four seasons in the Major Leagues – MLB and then we will show you what his team on the Venezuelan League Professional Baseball (LVBP).

With 24 years of age, Ronald Acuña Jr. is one of the Venezuelan referents currently in Major League Baseball, an undoubted talent that surely the fans of the LVBP want to see in the stadiums, however they have not had that happiness yet. This is because the Braves, his MLB team, have not given him permission to make his winter ball debut, even when he has made the request himself.

What is your team?

Acuña Jr., a native of La Sabana, a town located on the central coast of Venezuela, belongs to the Sharks from La Guaira And without a doubt, there should not be a fan of this team who does not dream of seeing the gardener playing at the University stadium or at La Guaira Forum. In addition, in 2020 it was thought that that day of playing with the “Salados” could come, since due to a short season due to the pandemic, playing in the winter would have been a way to recover turns and playing time, but no, the Atlanta’s team did not grant permission to their star player.

“El Abusador” Ronald Acuña has four seasons in the Big Top and none in the LVBP, but he has always been seen on his vacations visiting the Venezuelan ball venues and even giving a tour of the La Guaira Sharks, the owner team of their rights in the rented circuit. However, they say that hope is the last thing to be lost and despite having many years without titles, the shark team has always worked with the MLB organizations so that their players can play, so the moment could come and with this name in the guairista lineup they will have a lot of weight when the time comes.

Curious fact

Ronald Acuña Jr., yes, he belongs to the La Guaira Sharks and his father played with that team when professional, but his brothers, Luisangel and Bryan, belong to the Lara Cardinals and even the outfielder has been seen a lot. Braves visit the Antonio Herrera Gutiérrez stadium in Barquisimeto and even interact with players from the twilight group.

Numbers in Major

Since its debut in 2018, Acuna Jr. He has a total of 426 hits, 105 homers, 246 chartered, 323 scored, 78 stolen bases, AVG of .281, OBP of .376, OPS of .925 and WAR of 14.9, all in a total of 395 games.

