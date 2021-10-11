Which Vicente Fernández, the loves of Alejandro Fernández | AP

If we talk about the romances that Alejandro Fernandez he has had throughout his life, we will talk about very beautiful women and quite a few females, tastes that he would have indisputably inherited from his father, Vicente Fernández.

It is no secret to anyone that The Charro of Huentitán He has been a true gallant and fell in love with millions with his films and his singing, but this went further, since Vicente Fernández confessed to having been unfaithful to María del Refugio Abarca, better known as Doña Cuquita and apparently, this happened in more than an occasion.

Despite having “Tres Potrillos”, children in whom Vicente Fernández Gómez named his ranch in his honor; The truth is that the most famous, the one with the best voice and the luckiest with females is Alejandro Fernández.

“The foal“He is the middle son of the Mexican singer, the eldest being Vicente Fernández Jr. and the youngest Geraldo; in addition to having an adoptive sister who is part of his DNA, since Alejandra is biologically Doña Cuquita’s niece.

But if we talk about women and love, we must talk about Alejandro Fernández. The interpreter of Loco has as one of his most famous romances América Guinart, considered his first love and his only wife, with whom he married in 1992. Alejandro and América had three children: Alejandro, Camila and América.

Despite having formed a beautiful family, the marriage came to an end and in 1998, El Potrillo found love again in the Colombian actress Ximena Díaz, with whom he had his two youngest children: Emiliano and Valentina. However, this relationship also came to an end years later in 2004, amid rumors of infidelity by the Mexican singer.

It was in the same year, 2004, that Alejandro Fernández met the model and businesswoman Ayari Anaya, with whom he began a love relationship, which also came to an end due to something in common: infidelity.

Later a new and beautiful woman came into his life, Karla Laveaga, a model 20 years his junior and with whom they claim, had a fairly stable relationship; So much so that it is rumored that after a long time apart, they have resumed their relationship in 2021.

After the end of his relationship with Laveada, it was rumored that Fernández would again fall into the hands of a model, Ana Paula Valle, 25 years his junior; The same that they point out, she participated in a music video of him, where it all began.

Without a doubt, it seems that it is Alejandro Fernandez the son who has inherited the most qualities, and not so much, from Vicente Fernández; However, what really keeps the followers of the Fernández dynasty from sleeping today is Don Vicente’s state of health.

It has been rumored that the singer does not show improvement and it has even been said that the family has thought about disconnecting him; This before the family shared that this decision has never been made and they assure that although it is slow, there is improvement on the part of the beloved idol of Mexico.