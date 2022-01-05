“Whip It” (in Spanish: Azotalo) is a song by the American synthpop and new wave band Devo. This great success was published on his album Freedom of Choice released in 1980 by Warner Brothers.

It was written by vocalist Mark Mothersbaugh and Gerald Casale. It is the biggest success of this band and the only one. Although the band already had a string of hits like Mongoloid, Itchy, Itchy Goo and their “mechanical” version of (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction by The Rolling Stones, Whip It was the band’s leap to world fame. The song peaked at # 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and # 3 on the Canadian charts.

The lyrics to “Whip It” are disjointed and meaningless. For example, its central theme revolves around the ability to solve problems by “taunting” him; other lines include motivational statements such as “go forward, move ahead” and “it’s not too late”. Casale wrote the lyrics, which sought to satirize American optimism. He took inspiration from the Communist propaganda posters and The Gravity Rainbow by Thomas Pynchon, a 1973 novel containing satirical poems about capitalist cliches. Casale incorporated lyrics that could be motivational clichés if taken out of context.

Mothersbaugh offered a different interpretation of the lyrics, saying that they were written in the form of a conversation for United States President Jimmy Carter during the 1980 presidential election. Devo members supported Carter and feared that Republican candidate Ronald Reagan would win. the chose. Huey notes that despite the novelty of the song, there are violent undertones in the lyrics.

He describes the whipping process as solving one’s problems as “a sardonic portrait of a general, problematic aspect of the American psyche; the predilection to use force and violence to solve problems, shed frustration and demonstrate to others.

However, despite the initial success, the video was controversial. Devo was forced to leave a television show after the video was deemed offensive to the woman. Despite this, “Whip It” received great media rotation and is considered one of MTV’s pioneering videos.

We leave you the link so you can relive this great theme from the 80’s.