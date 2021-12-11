

White House press spokeswoman Jen Psaki at Friday’s press conference.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / .

The Biden Administration cataloged the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report that estimates that the Build Back Better Social Investment Plan (BBB) ​​will involve a government deficit of about $ 3 trillion as fundamentally dishonest and false.

The White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, reacted in this way to the information released by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) that suggests that, if the economic plan of President Joe Biden and his team is approved, $ 3 trillion would be added to the federal deficit, subject what moderate Democrats like Senator Joe Manchin they consider that it represents the true impact of the legislation.

“This is not a CBO score, this is a bogus CBO score“, Psaki indicated this Friday in his daily conference. “This is not about existing legislation that is being debated or that is going to be voted on. This is about the proposed extension of programs on which it has not been agreed without the president’s commitment… that he will never support the extension of these programs if there is no way to pay for them ”, stated the spokesperson.

The calculation was given in response to a request from the Republican Senator of South Carolina, Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and the representative of Missouri, also Republican, Jason Smith, for a report by the office on the version of the “Build Back Better Act” (BBB, Rebuild Better) that would not leave out programs like universal child care and the expansion of the “Child Tax Credit”.

“Ronald Reagan used to say that the closest thing to immortality on earth is a government program,” Graham said at a conference where he spoke about the report.

“We all know that child tax credits won’t go away after one year… That is the reality of Washington, “added the Republican. “These programs will not disappear, they will continue for a period of 10 years,” he said.

A version of the legislation valued at $ 1.75 trillion was approved by the House of Representatives last month. The piece is currently before the Senate for consideration.

It is assumed that these days, those in charge of the legislation in that body deliver the complete document to the parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, so that she can determine if the sections of the law can be approved under the process known as “Reconciliation.”

It may interest you:

5 benefits for Latinos with Biden’s social agenda advancing in Congress