The Chicago White Sox made changes for Game 2 of the American League Division Series, against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, as part of the 2021 Major League Baseball-MLB postseason.

The game is scheduled for 2.07pm ET, the starters will be right-hander Lucas Giolito (11-9, 3.53 and 201 strikeouts) for the White Sox and Framber Valdez (11-6, 3.14 and 125 strikeouts) for the Astros.

Lucas Giolito is 2-3 with a 3.71 ERA in five career outings against Houston. The 27-year-old’s only previous outing in the postseason was a blast. He put out the Oakland Athletics with two hits over seven innings in a 4-1 victory in the first game of the first-round series in 2020.

The White Sox failed to advance beyond that series, even being the best of three, after the gem thrown by Lucas Giolito.

Chicago coach Tony La Russa said after Thursday’s loss that he has seen series rebound quickly, including 10 years ago when his St. Louis Cardinals lost the first game in each of their two Nationals League series before. to bounce back to win both and advance to the World Series.

“Would you like to have it. It’s definitely an advantage, ”he said of the first game. “(But) I could give you a handful of times that we lost the first game, like in 2011, and we came back and did well. So you have to win three. Every one you get is valuable, and the first chance, we definitely wanted it, and they got it. We will be ready to compete (on Friday) “

Tony la Russa made changes to the lineup and took Luis Roberts to the second shift and Moncada to the fifth, in addition to placing José Abreu on the defensive, and brought to the regular lineup Andrew Vaughn, who will occupy the seventh shift and designated hitter, replacing rookie Gavin Sheets. This change may be due to the presence of left-handed pitcher Framer Valdez.

Baker will hand the ball over to left-hander Framber Valdez who will look to pick up where he left off in the first round of last year’s playoffs. The 27-year-old is 3-1 with a 1.88 ERA in four postseason appearances, including three starts. The first of those outings came in the AL Division Series last year, when he pitched seven scoreless innings in a 5-2 win at Oakland in Game 2. Valdez earned that outing thanks to his five relief innings, allowing two hits, in a 4-1 win at Minnesota in Houston’s playoff opener last September.

Framber was 1-1 against the White Sox earlier this season, beating them 7-3 with seven effective innings at home in June, before losing the rematch 4-0 at Chicago a month later, allowing all four runs. He is 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA against Chicago in three career games, including two starts.

Another game that promises great motivations and rivalry, the Chicago White Sox for matching the series, the Astros for bringing the series to the point of mating home to their rivals.