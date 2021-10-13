Several players known and that were key in the Chicago White Sox go to free agency, unless the team decides to extend them before the World Series of the MLB 2021.

After being under the command of Tony La Russa, the White Sox managed to conquer the divisional title of the Central in the American League, over the Kansas City Royals, Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Indians, the division weakest in MLB 2021.

Carlos Rodón, left-handed, pitcher.

The same one who threw a no-hitter to the Cleveland Indians earlier in the season, that one is headed for free agency after seven seasons with the team. This 2021 he had a record of 13-5. 2.37 ERA, 132 innings and 185 strikeouts, he had some setbacks in the regular and similarly struck out nearly 200 batters.

Rodón is a 28-year-old, 6’3-tall, 225-pound left-hander coming off his first appearance in an all-star game in the majors.

Cesar Hernández, second baseman

The Venezuelan arrived via change from the Cleveland Indians, during his stay with the team he exhausted 53 games batting for 231. with 3 homers, 15 RBI, 309 from OPB, 299 from SLUG and 608 from OPS.

The 31-year-old Hernandez is a veteran who has been a Golden Glove, he played for the Philadelphia Phillies, Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox and it is not known where he will end up.

Billy Hamilton, gardener.

The roadrunner gave Chicago many smiles, he was in love with the city, but injuries limited his game, he only played 71 games, hitting 220, 2 home runs, 11 RBIs, 9 stolen bases, 8 doubles and 28 hits.

The 30-year-old, 6-foot-tall, 160-pound Hamilton will surely be looking for a Minor League contract heading into 2022.

Leury García, gardener.

Garcia is a skilled player who, although he had an ugly moment when he failed to field a hit in right field in full playoffs, he was the one who hit a home run to tie the game against the Houston Astros in game three of the series.

Garcia batted 267 in some 126 games with 5 homers, 54 RBIs, 6 stolen bases, 60 runs scored, 111 hits, 4 triples, 335 OBP, 366 slug and 708 OPS.

Ryan Tepera, pitcher

Tepera, who came via change from the Chicago Cubs, had a good action in the divisional series throwing 4 innings giving up one run as a relief. It is a right with a lot of experience who knows the city of Chicago well, has a chance of returning for 2022.