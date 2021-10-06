This said Facebook about the blackout of its service 0:36

(CNN Spanish) – The flaws in Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram – all owned by Facebook – highlight the lack of diversification when it comes to selecting messaging apps. By the end of June, Facebook Inc. reported a total of 3.51 billion monthly active users, distributed across its four platforms.

The collapse, which according to the company was caused by a “faulty configuration change” affected the functioning of social networks, and instant messaging applications. And while there are no official figures at the moment, the fall-tracking site Downdetector noted that, as of 05:00 p.m. ET on the day of the failure, more than 10.6 million people worldwide had reported problems.

According to reports from the research firm eMarketer, the number of monthly users of mobile messaging applications worldwide today is approximately 3.09 billion.

Here we tell you which are the main messaging applications and where they are used most frequently.

WhatsApp and Messenger

According to figures from Statista, by July 2021 WhatsApp was the most popular instant messaging application with approximately 2 billion users worldwide, followed by Facebook Messenger with 1.3 billion. Both applications are owned by Facebook.

In its 2021 global mobile messaging forecast, eMarketer highlights that while WhatsApp and Messenger dominate the western world; WeChat, LINE, and KakaoTalk are the main players in China, Japan, and South Korea.

On the other hand, the use of applications such as Telegram and Signal, had already skyrocketed after WhatsApp announced its new privacy terms. Although the new WhatsApp policy only affects content sent between a user and a company, the announcement created confusion and was interpreted by many users as a violation of their privacy. As a result, WhatsApp installs around the world fell 43% between January and April 2021, compared to the same period last year, according to Sensor Tower. However, the vast majority of users did not leave the application.

Telegram

According to ., Telegram gained more than 70 million new users during the Facebook app crash. “Telegram’s daily growth rate exceeded the norm by an order of magnitude, and we received more than 70 million refugees from other platforms in one day,” wrote Pavel Durov, the company’s Russian founder, on his Telegram channel.

Telegram’s corporate headquarters are in London.

Before the blackout of Facebook Inc., Telegram reported more than 500 million active users and according to Sensor Tower it was already part of the group of applications downloaded more than 1 billion times worldwide.

In terms of its main markets, India represents 22% of its total installations, followed by Russia with 10% and Indonesia with 8%, according to eMarketer.

Snapchat

The United States continues to be the main market for Snapchat with 84.8 million users, according to figures from Snap Inc. However, the free social messaging and content application has seen great growth in India, where TikTok is banned in 2020.

And who uses Snapchat? Generation Z. According to eMarketer data as of October 2020, 92.8% of social media users aged 12-17 used Snapchat in 2020, followed by users aged 18-24 at 89 , 0%.

While Brazil is the largest market in the region for almost all social media platforms — with nearly 130 million people visiting them monthly — eMarketer projects that Mexico will become the main market for Snapchat in Latin America. The platform currently has 10.7 million users in that country, according to the research firm.