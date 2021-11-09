Univision Meet the six semifinalists of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021.

The twelfth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina is in its final phase, only one of the participants will be crowned as the successor of the Venezuelan Migbelis Castellanos and will also become the new talent of the prestigious television network Univision.

Of the ten candidates who entered Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021, only six of them remain in the competition with the purpose of becoming the new Hispanic to join Univision’s select list of reality show competition winners.

Unlike previous seasons, Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 seeks a woman who can break with stereotypes of beauty on Spanish-language television in the United States.

Meet the six semi-finalists of NBL 2021:

Genesis Serum

Born in the Dominican Republic, Génesis Suero is a beauty queen and real estate agent based in New York City.

Before participating in the Univision reality show, Suero participated in the Miss Dominican Republic, an experience that awakened her great affinity for beauty pageants.

During her time at NBL 2021, the Dominican has captivated viewers with her overwhelming personality. However, his explosive way of being has been criticized on more than one occasion by Jomari Goyso, a member of the competition’s panel of judges.

If Nuestra Belleza Latina won, Génesis Suero would be the third Dominican woman to win the Univision beauty competition.

Suero recently moved viewers by revealing that she had lived a very difficult childhood as a result of her parents’ separation, a devastating decision that caused her mother to drown in alcoholism.

During much of her childhood and adolescence, the model was forced to grow up away from her mother as a result of the difficult time her mother was experiencing.

Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción

Born in Cuba, Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción is a dental assistant who has ventured into the media with her participation in Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021.

Far from being a beginner in the television industry, Concepción has impressed the judges of NBL 2021 by being a contestant who has evolved by leaps and bounds since her first day on the reality show.

Based in the state of Texas, the young woman has repeatedly mentioned that she wants to become the second Cuban woman to win in Nuestra Belleza Latina.

With a deft ability to improvise in each of his NBL 2021 challenges, the talent and beauty of Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción has been applauded by the judges for the twelfth season of the Univision competition.

Jaky Magana

Born in Mexico, Jaky Magaña is a journalist and actress who has participated in various television projects in her home country.

Based in the state of California, Magaña is one of the participants of the twelfth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina that has served as an inspiration for thousands of women in the United States who, like her, have been the target of criticism on many occasions for their physical appearance.

In one of the first galas of NBL 2021, the Mexican made it known that she wants to win the Univision reality show to show that like Migbelis Castellanos, “plus size” women can continue to break with the paradigms of beauty in the beauty industry. entertainment.

While it is true that Jaky Magaña has won the affection of her NBL colleagues for the tenderness that characterizes her, the same has not happened with viewers. In several galas of the television competition, Magaña has been in danger of elimination for being the candidate with the least support from the public in the voting rounds.

Lupita Valero

Born in Mexico and based in the state of California, Lupita Valero is a textile engineer and model who aspires to become the new queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

At the beginning of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021, Valero had several clashes with her fellow competitors, who accused her of being unkind during the coexistence in the “Mansion of Beauty”.

In her home country, the Mexican woman has entered the business world with the launch of her own children’s clothing brand.

In the educational field, Lupita Valero is the spokesperson for an initiative that gives conferences in the state of Guerrero with the purpose of empowering women entrepreneurs in Mexico.

During her participation in Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021, Valero has been one of the great favorites of the public and has risen as the winner of several of the most difficult challenges on the Univision reality show.

Sirey Moran

Born in Honduras, Sirey Morán is a beauty queen and television host who is currently part of a major television show in her home country.

Based in New York State, Morán has great television host skills thanks to her extensive work experience in Honduras. However, that has not been an impediment for the judges to be more relentless when evaluating her in each of her artistic challenges on the reality show.

To win Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021, the model would become the first Honduran woman to win in the history of the television competition in reality show format.

During her time on the Univision reality show, Sirey Morán has won several of the competition’s challenges and has moved viewers with her humility and undeniable charisma.

Raishmar Carrillo

Born in Puerto Rico, Raishmar Carrillo is the participant of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 with the life story that has most moved the thousands of viewers who tune in to the Univision television show.

In the first broadcast of NBL 2021, Carrillo announced that he lived until his majority in foster homes as a result of the abandonment of his parents during his childhood, who were homeless as a result of his dependence on alcohol.

However, one of the most heartbreaking confessions of the Puerto Rican was when she mentioned that she was a victim of sexual abuse by father figures in the foster homes in which she was living.

At the start of NBL 2021, Raishmar Carrillo was in the eye of the hurricane by making negative comments from the rest of his teammates. When asked about what motivated her to make these comments, Carrillo excused herself, saying that her personality was often misinterpreted by people who are not close to them.

The young woman based in San Juan in Puerto Rico has been in danger of elimination on the reality show. However, her life story has managed to move several viewers who have supported her since the twelfth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina began.