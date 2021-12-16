12/16/2021 at 11:00 CET

Climbing in the lack of respect It is a difficult moment that occurs in many relationships, also between parents and children. How can we react if our child disrespects us?

Alejandra is 16 years old and is rebellious because adolescence has made her that way. Perhaps for the purpose of belonging to a group or for the interest of “molar & rdquor ;, he has long incorporated very thick words into his vocabulary and uses them on any occasion and with different tones. Angela and Samuel, her parents, feel that they have lost their good girl forever. As Alejandra is older, when she leaves high school she comes home, eats the food her parents have prepared for her and starts studying or reading until Samuel comes home from work.

One fine day, Samuel comes home and, like almost every day, he has to go around sorting out his daughter’s backpack, shoes and coat, all of them lying on the floor, until he reaches the living room, where his daughter is lying On the couch watching a gossip show on TV. Samuel, who is tired of reminding his daughter that it costs her nothing to pick up her things when she gets home from high school, can’t hold back and blurts out: “But what is this disaster? Why do you leave everything thrown away? I’m sick of you that you think we’re your servants. Let’s see if once and for all you stop being a spoiled girl & rdquor;. Alejandra, in response, turns off the TV, leaves the living room and as she goes to her room she mutters a: And I’m sick of having such stupid parents.

Well, not having had me, it doesn’t bother you! & Rdquor;. Samuel has heard her perfectly and does not want to miss the opportunity to tell his daughter that these kinds of expressions are intolerable. He stops his daughter on the way to the girl’s bedroom and says, with a higher tone than before: “But who do you think you are to talk to me like that? I’m your father and I deserve respect! & Rdquor;. Alejandra dodges her father in a dribble that some soccer stars would like to make and goes into his room slamming the door. Samuel, resigned and flushed, red with anger, begins to collect the belongings of his daughter, who does not leave her room all afternoon.

It is true that the rebellion of adolescence is not easy to manage. But never lose sight of the fact that we lead by example. Therefore, we remember the words of the pedagogue Eva Bach: “Sometimes we say“ Don’t yell at me & rdquor; screaming, it’s typical. To counteract this, we should say: “If I speak well to you, you speak well to me& rdquor ;. Teenagers understand it very well. When we bet on respectful communication but we start by demanding and committing ourselves to that respect ourselves, they are very noble, generous and very intelligent and then they respond & rdquor ;.

Nobody can say that Samuel has bet from the beginning on a respectful communication, right? It is true that Alejandra should collect her things and that she should understand once and for all that her parents don’t have to. But there are ways of approaching the subject that are much more assertive or respectful, such as saying, after having greeted him and asked about the day: “Alejandra, I see your things lying on the ground and I don’t like it. Please pick them up now so your green backpack doesn’t magically turn black and your elderly father & rdquor; won’t kill himself. Resorting to humor, as Carles Capdevila told us, is also a good way to educate and relieve tension.

What if they told you?

Imagine that you are in a meeting with a very authoritarian boss and you are analyzing the results of a report with the team. The boss is giving you a tremendous anger because you have implemented his proposal wrong, saying that you are a bunch of useless and lazy. His tone of voice is clearly unpleasant and he’s driving you crazy.

So, without being able to repress you, you say: “His proposal was rubbish, with that we couldn’t do anything better & rdquor ;. There is a tremendously uncomfortable silence in the meeting and the boss becomes frantic: “But who do you think you are to speak to your boss like that? You can avoid thinking that the one who started with the disrespect was your boss and that you think you are a person worthy of the same respect that your boss deserves. Meanwhile, perhaps you regret having been carried away by the wave of contempt that your boss has raised and that you have known very well (or very badly, depending on how you look at it) to accompany you.

Perhaps Alejandra, when her father asked her the rhetorical question of “Who do you think you are? He also wanted to answer: “I think I am a person worthy of respect & rdquor ;. Let us not forget this great phrase by Peggy O ‘Mara: “Be careful how you talk to your children. One day, that way of speaking will become your inner voice.