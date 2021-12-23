12/23/2021 at 8:50 PM CET

.

The unbridled incidence, the crowds and the Christmas holidays have made the mandatory face mask outdoor: if before you had to carry one by hand just in case, now you have to go out with it at home, and it can only be removed in nature or to practice individual sports.

The BOE has just published the nnew royal decree approved this Thursday by the Minister council that hardens the use of the mask outdoors, regardless of the safety distance.

The rule will be in force until the skyrocketing increase in coronavirus infections is stopped, which has put the country’s primary care in check, a situation to which it is added, recognizes the text, andhe “great impact” that other infections have on the health system every year such as influenza, pneumococcal disease, and respiratory syncytial virus.

It must still be validated by Congress, but this will not be the case in subsequent modifications, since empowers the government, at the proposal of the head of the Ministry of Health and heard by the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System, to change the conditions by royal decree.

The inclusion of new cases of mandatory use of masks or the elimination of exceptions its use may only be proposed when “a worsening of the epidemiological situation” has been verified, in accordance with the indicator system agreed at the Health traffic light.

In the same way, the Executive will only be able to eliminate or modulate the assumptions when “an improvement has been verified.”

The current norm that expire this midnight allowed to be without mask outdoors if there was a safety distance, which in practice implied, or made it advisable, to always have one with you in case it arose when you had to put it on, such as entering a store.

Now you have to go out directly with her laying home and not take it off, not even in the open air, with few exceptions.

Mandatory mask

At the moment, the people over 6 years old should always use the mask, regardless of the distance, in the following cases:

– In any closed space for public use or that is open to the public.

– In any outdoor space for public use or that is open to the public.

– In the means of transport air, sea, by bus, or by rail, including platforms and passenger stations, or by cable car, as well as in the public and private transport passengers in vehicles with up to nine seats, including the driver, if the occupants of the tourism vehicles do not live at the same address.

Exceptions

– Ship passengers and boats when they are inside your cabin.

– People presenting some type of illness or respiratory distress that may be aggravated by the use of the mask or that, due to their situation of disability or dependency, do not have the autonomy to remove it or have behavioral alterations that make its use unviable.

– In the event that, by the very nature of the activities, the use of the mask is incompatible, in accordance with the indications of the health authorities.

– In places or closed spaces for public use that are part of the place of residence of the groups that meet there, as institutions for the care of the elderly or disabled.

🔊 @CarolinaDarias ➡️ The use of the mask outdoors is a temporary measure until the epidemiological situation improves # COVID19 ✔️ It will not be mandatory in & cudarrr; ️ 🚴‍ & female; ️ Individual sports practice

🌳 Natural spaces maintaining 1.5 m with non-cohabitants pic.twitter.com/lkb4XLeonQ – Ministry of Health (@sanidadgob) December 23, 2021

It includes the dependencies destined to collective residence of essential workers or other groups that meet similar characteristics, but in this case on the condition that they have vaccination coverage greater than 80% with full regimen and booster dose.

This exception not applicable to external visitors, nor to workers in residential centers for the elderly or with functional diversity, since in this case it is mandatory.

– Abroad, during individual sports -although it does not detail which one-, as well as the performance of non-sports activities carried out in natural spaces as long as the minimum distance of 1.5 meters with non-cohabitants.

– In the prisons in which there is mobility of the inmates, both outdoors and in closed spaces, will be governed by the specific rules established by the competent prison authority.