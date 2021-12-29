We are going to see who the most complete Mexican players in baseball have been.

As we speak of complete players, we are going to refer only to the players who excelled in the offensive part, who cover most of the tools of the game.

Héctor Espino “The Rebel of Chihuahua”:

This player can be considered the best mexican player of all times.

He never played in the Major Leagues, not because of a lack of talent or interest from the teams, but because he preferred to stay in Mexican competitions.

The constant rejection of possible contracts in the United States led to his best-known nickname: “Rebelde de Chihuahua.”

Among all the tournaments he played, the “Killer Kid,” as he was also nicknamed, hit 783 home runs.

In 24 seasons in Mexico, where he played with Yaquis de Obregón, Naranjeros de Hermosillo and Sultanes de Monterrey, he was batting champion 13 times, six of them consecutively.

He was the leader in RBIs in seven seasons and in six occasions he was chosen as the Most Valuable Player and achieved three offensive Triple Crowns (1964-65), 1970-71) and (1972-73).

The number he always used, 21, was withdrawn from all the teams involved in the Mexican Summer League and the Winter League.

For many, the also known as “El Superman de Chihuahua”, “Niño Asesino” or “El Rebelde de Chihuahua” is the best Mexican hitter of all time. #HectorEspino today June 6 is his birthday. ⚾️ # 21 pic.twitter.com/BGO9qnZgCl – Amador®️Gtz Guigui ™ ️ (@AmadorG_G) June 7, 2020

Adrian “Titan” González:

The “Titan” has been the Mexican player with the best numbers in the majors.

In 15 years on the Big Show, he hit 317 home runs, drove in 1,202 runs, won two Silver Bats (one in each league) and received four Gold Gloves, in addition to hitting 2,050 hits.

He played for the Dodgers and Red Sox, although his most important seasons were with the San Diego Padres.

Vinicio Castilla:

The great Vinny was the first Mexican player to hit 300 home runs and drove in a thousand runs in the Major Leagues.

His happiest seasons were lived with the Colorado Rockies, where he formed a powerful group with Dante Bichette, Larry Walker and Andrés Galarraga.

Castilla defended third base very well, although his strongest point was offense, where he won three Silver Bats (95, 97 and 98) with the Rockies and attended the All-Star Game twice.

Roberto Avila:

He was a great defender at second base and played eleven years in the Major Leagues.

His best moments were with the Cleveland Indians, in the period between 1952 and 1955.

In 1954, he became the first Latin American player to win a batting title in the majors, where he hit 341 in average and finished in third place in the race for the Most Valuable Player award.

On three occasions he participated in the All-Star Game.

Jorge Orta:

Jorge is the Mexican player with the most stolen bases in the Major Leagues, with 79.

He played 16 seasons in the majors and his best performance was achieved with the Chicago White Sox, a team in which he spent eight years.

On two occasions he participated in the All-Star Game (1975 and 1980) and in 1985 he was part of the Kansas City Royals team that was crowned champion in the Major Leagues.

Author: Carlos Quijada

Twitter and Instagram: @abogado_quijada