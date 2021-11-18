The World Organization of the Health (WHO) It estimates that there are currently 1.3 billion tobacco users in the world, up from 1.32 billion in 2015. This number is expected to drop to 1.27 billion by 2025.

According to the WHO report, up to 70 countries are now on track to meet the voluntary global target of reduce tobacco use by 30% between 2010 and 2025, while 2 years ago only 32 countries were in a position to do so.

“It is very encouraging to see that each year the number of people who use tobacco is decreasing and that more countries are on track to meet the global targets. We still have a long way to go and the tobacco companies will continue to use all the tricks to defend the gigantic profits they make from the sale of their deadly products. We encourage all countries to make better use of the many effective tools available to help people quit smoking and save lives, ”said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The report also urges countries to accelerate the implementation of anti-tobacco measures in an effort to further reduce the number of people who are at risk of becoming ill and dying from a tobacco-related disease.

“It is clear that tobacco control is effective, and we have a moral obligation to our people to act aggressively to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. We are seeing great progress in many countries as a result of tobacco control measures, but this success is fragile. We still have to keep moving forward ”, warned the director of the WHO Department of Health Promotion, Ruediger Krech.

The WHO document highlights that iInvest $ 1.68 per capita each year in tobacco cessation interventions such as toll-free smoking cessation advice or hotlines could help 152 million tobacco users to quit successfully by 2030, saving millions of lives and contributing to countries’ long-term economic growth.

To facilitate this process, WHO has created a Tobacco Cessation Consortium, which will bring together partners to support countries in scaling up tobacco cessation.

22% of the world’s population smokers

According to data provided by the United Nations international health organization, in 2020 22.3% of the world’s population used tobacco, 36.7% of all men and 7.8% of women in the world. The number of women using tobacco in 2020 was 231 million. The age group with the highest prevalence of tobacco use among women is 55-64 years.

Currently, 60 countries are on track to reach the 2025 tobacco reduction target. Since the last report two years ago, two other regions (Africa and Southeast Asia) have joined the Americas region. on track to achieve a 30% reduction.

Some 38 million children (13-15 years old) currently use tobacco (13 million girls and 25 million boys), despite the fact that it is illegal for minors to buy tobacco products in most countries.

By area, the steepest decline in prevalence rates over time is observed in the Region of the Americas: the average rate of tobacco use has gone from 21% in 2010 to 16% in 2020.

Africa has the lowest average tobacco use rate, at 10% in 2020, up from 15% in 2010. While in Europe, 18% of women continue to use tobacco, a considerably higher percentage than anywhere else region.

Women in Europe are the slowest in the world to reduce tobacco use. All other WHO regions are on track to reduce tobacco use rates among women by at least 30% by 2025.

Pakistan is the only country in the Eastern Mediterranean area that is on track to meet the tobacco reduction target. Four of the six countries in the world where tobacco use is increasing are in this area. “Upper-middle-income countries are, on average, those that are making the slowest progress in reducing tobacco use,” sums up the WHO.

The data on which these estimates are based come from 1,728 national surveys conducted by countries between 1990 and 2020, in which 97% of the world’s population was asked about their tobacco use.

