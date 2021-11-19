After several stumbles in love, Adamari Lopez she would be ready for a new romantic relationship and it is that despite the fact that it was half a year ago that she announced her separation from Toni Costa; love would start to smile with Adrián Di Monte, a partner of the show This is how you dance this is a dance reality.

In accordance with Gossip No Like, a television show broadcast revealed that Adamari it would be giving a new opportunity in cupid issues with Adrián Di Monte But who is Ada’s new prospect? Here we tell you everything you want to know about him.

To begin with, Di Monte’s real name is Adrián Gómez Rodríguez, according to US media, of Cuban origin (with a Latin flavor) with 31 years and a divorce. In the middle of the show he is known for his roles in soap operas such as: Who is who ?, Mrs. Acero and The double life of Estela Carrillo and he was even the winner of the reality show Challenge 4 Elements.

Adrián Di Monte, the actor and dancer with whom Adamari could give himself a new opportunity PHOTO IG adriandimonte

Adrián, single for months

As you could see in his photographs, Adrián Di Monte gives a resemblance to the ex-partners of Adamari Lopez as Toni Costa, Marco Antonio Regil and even Luis Fonsi; What could put the actor at an advantage is that with the other actors with whom the driver has been linked, they do not have the physical features that she likes.

It should be noted that, like AdamariIt was this year that the actor separated from his wife. Although in the case of Di Monte it was in the month of August when he made it known and it was right in the program that the Puerto Rican leads in the United States for the Latin public, Today.

“For a few months now we have decided our personal and sentimental life each one on their own, but Sandy is, I would say, the woman of my life, of certain way we carry already a relationship of 10 years. I will always love her, I will always love her, she is a great woman, we get along well, we are very good friends and for this draft I think I would not have done it with anyone other than her, “added the Cuban.

Adrián and his ex, Sandra Itzel PHOTO IG adriandimonte

Why did it break up?

Like Adamari, Adrián Di Monte did not explain the reasons for his separation with Sandra itzel; However, he assured that they are both very good friends and even said that she was the woman of his life, has he already changed his mind?

“These are situations that happen, we are not going to give as many details about why it happened, I just think that I feel at peace in this moment of my life, As a woman I know that I gave my best, that I was a great wife, that the time I was there, I gave my best as a woman and I think we are like good friends“, said.

