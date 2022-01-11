Telemundo

For Ana Parra, celebrating her religious wedding in Colombia was a dream that she longed for for more than two years, and that she was finally able to fulfill on December 17. Looking like a true princess, in the dress she had imagined since she was a child, she said yes to the man who won her heart.

After the news of her wedding, many followers of the 27-year-old Colombian model and athlete wonder who is the lucky one? and Why is there no more information about him? Doubts that the former Exatlón United States participant was in charge of clarifying.

In an interview with NowMismo.com, Ana Parra explained that she chose to keep the details of her relationship and the information of her loved one in reserve, in order to protect her privacy. However, now that they are husband and wife before the law and before God, we have learned some details about their adored husband.

His name is Jason Ruiz, and like Ana Parra, he was born in Colombia, although unlike the athlete, who is originally from Seville, Ruiz is from Medellín, the same place where the couple decided to celebrate their religious wedding and invite their entire family.

According to statements by the model and civil engineer, in total they have been together as a couple for about 4 and a half years.

“We were married in civil matters four years ago in the United States, but alone, without our families (…) We got married super fast,” confessed the model, who prefers to keep private the details about how she met her husband and what she does.

The couple have no plans to have children anytime soon. “Currently I have many professional projects and I still feel very young, but later I would like to have one or two children at most,” he confessed.

For now, the athlete is focused on her professional projects and taking care of her physical appearance and training to be ready in case the opportunity arises to participate in another reality show.

And he demonstrated this in a recent publication on his Instagram, where he shared a video that marks the return -after his extensive vacation in Colombia- to his demanding exercise routines.

“Today was my first day of training. Getting started is very hard, but then when you see the results it feels very satisfying, “he wrote to his more than 164,000 followers.

Regarding his projects, he told Heavy.com that he has several options. “I am working with a brand of nutritional supplement products, I have a lot of projects with them. I am also doing many things related to modeling, I love modeling, especially when it comes to photography. And I would like to invest in real estate in Miami. “

On the other hand, the athlete does not rule out experimenting in acting. “I would like, but it is something that I have never tried,” he confessed after announcing that he is in talks with a modeling agency.

