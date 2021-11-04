Tania Rincón: Who is she and what does her husband Daniel Pérez do? Instagram

Constantly the famous presenter from Televisa and model, Tania Rincón, boasts of her husband in the various social networks wasting his love to the fullest, however, very few know what he does for a living.

There is no doubt that Tania Rincón is one of the most popular presenters on Mexican TV and, to be exact, Televisa.

And it is that through the years it has known very well to position itself as one of the best for the audience and for that reason, they choose it.

The former host of the morning program “Venga la Alegría” with her 34 years of age, a couple of months ago shared moments of her celebration for the 12 years she has been married to Daniel Perez, her husband.

In fact, many of his followers or Internet users wonder who he is and what does Tania Rincón’s husband do.

It should be noted that the couple married in 2019 and on several occasions they said that they met when he was only 28 years old and it all began as a beautiful friendship until they finally fell in love.

Over the years, their love became a family and in fact today, they already have 2 children, Patricio and Amelia.

Recently “La Rincón” came out to say that she does not want a third child, however, well, there is not a day when the driver goes out to show off the love they have with her husband through her official Instagram account.

On the other hand, Daniel Pérez Farías is his full name and he is 40 years old, it is important to note that he is not in the middle of the show although he is always by Tania’s side, accompanying and supporting her in each project.

Above all also, it is the person who gives you advice to continue succeeding as you see it, so in themselves, they are the complement of one another.

You can see that Daniel is very pretty on Instagram and that is because he shares aspects of his personal, professional and daily life.

In fact, she has more than 100,000 followers and has boasted that she loves doing a lot of sports and constantly shows what her fitness life is like next to the driver.

While for her part, Tania from time to time also shares moments of her life through her official Instagram account.

The truth is that it did not transcend much how their wedding was at that time, however, the spectacular dress that Tania wore on that special day was seen.

It should be remembered that on September 3 they turned 10 married and they celebrated it with a lot of love, and of course they shared it on social networks.