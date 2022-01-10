Omar Chaparro shows off his daughter Andrea Chaparro The new Rebel!

In recent days, the beautiful actress Andrea ChaparroOmar Chaparro’s daughter has been criticized for her “little humility”, but few know who she is or in fact they didn’t even know that she was his daughter or that she even acted.

As you may remember, just a few days ago it was released Rebel through the famous platform of Netflix, a project in which Andrea, daughter of Omar Chaparro, has stood out.

And although his work has been applauded, it has also been harshly criticized for the alleged airs of greatness that has been given and that the fans are unhappy, since they also claim not to know who this young actress is.

It may interest you: Angelique Boyer talks about the new Rebelde series on Netflix

It should be noted that a few days after its premiere, the series is already one of the most viewed in Mexico, thanks to all the talent of the youth cast, since the effort of Sergio Mayer Mori, an actor who sparked the controversial months, has also been seen back for letting it be known that he didn’t like the first version of Rebelde.

In this way, for her actions, the fans of the series overwhelmed the young woman and assured that Andrea Chaparro needs humility classes, due to the fact that almost all the time she speaks in English and has an attitude of a strawberry girl, actions that have been faulted.

And well, speaking a little about her so that they know her, Andrea has more than 335 thousand followers on her official Instagram account and those who follow her there have been able to learn a little more about her private life and the projects in which she has started to work as an actress.

However, for the moment the most prominent has been precisely Rebelde, through the famous Netflix platform.

It is worth mentioning that in this social network, the young woman uploads photos and videos showing off her great talents, such as acting, since she is always talking about her day-to-day life and the projects in which she is involved.

In addition, she can be seen with incredible outfits, because she has made it clear that she is a fan of fashion and exclusive brands that highlight her beautiful figure.

In fact, after tasting the honeys of success, the famous actor and comedian Omar Chaparro dedicated an emotional message to his daughter, who has stood out among the cast of Rebelde.

On the other hand, the young actress is barely 20 years old and although the spotlights have not given her publicity, she has great talent, which she of course inherited from her father, who is one of the most important comedians in the entire country.

It should be noted that in addition to being an actress, Omar Chaparro’s daughter made an impact with her voice in a live program, since she showed that she is also sensitive to music, in addition to that in the series we could appreciate her beautiful voice and taste for instruments .