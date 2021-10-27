Telemundo Frederik Oldenburg in the sands of Exatlon USA.

At 37 years old, the host of the fifth season of Telemundo’s reality show Exatlon United States, has won the hearts of thousands of followers. However, the lucky woman who holds the title of Venezuelan girlfriend is not yet known.

The journalist has stood out for being very reserved when it comes to airing his love life, but he has given several clues about what the woman he would like to spend his life with would be like.

“As a young man I have had much older girlfriends,” he said in an interview with Mamas Latinas. In the same publication, he revealed that his platonic love is none other than the former Russian professional tennis player, Maria Sharapova, 34, and confirmed that he would like to become a father at some point in his life.

In his social networks he has kept a low profile and more than anything he has dedicated himself to promoting the program that he calls his greatest professional achievement in life: Exatlon United States. He has also made it clear that he loves sports and that he takes time to practice it on a daily basis.

Good night! Take some time of the day to exercise, always good hydration, always motivated, once you start nobody is going to stop you, always positive !!! Let’s go !!! They are loved, concentration, dedication, soul and heart, this is @exatlonestadosunidos ”, he posted a few weeks ago, wearing export biceps.

In another recent post he appears radiant, but again alone. “A photo from the other day but he is smiling, weekend smile, joy, good vibes vaaamo happy weekend dear ones !!!”, is the text that accompanies the post.

He has also made it clear that he is a fan of the Telemundo reality show La Casa de los Famosos, and he already has his special robe to watch the program. “Ready, I don’t miss it. Dressed and ready to see La Casa de Los Famosos. Follow everything that happens in @telemundorealities also 24 hours a day at http://www.telemundo.com is 🔥vamooo !!! ”, he wrote.

A story of overcoming and success

In an interview with People en Español, the journalist reported that he decided to emigrate from Venezuela in 2012, due to how degraded the country was both socially and politically. And that after living in Ireland he decided to come to the United States.

“The first months were of anxiety, nervousness and worry because dreams are one thing and reality is another. I was almost 8 months applying for jobs, knocking on doors. But I never lost faith. It was about 8 months in which I woke up every day to check my emails. There was still the old custom of knocking on TV channels. Something that obviously many people are not used to doing since everything is online. I remember that I made friends with the security of the television channels to be able to leave my CV. And so little by little I was applying until the answer arrived, “he said in the interview.

According to the communicator, his first opportunity was in Telemundo Las Vegas, and after two and a half years living in Las Vegas, the doors of sports journalism began to open.

