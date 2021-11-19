For the first time in the history of the United States, a woman will be president, that is to say, Kamala Harris will be in power, Which is the reason?.

President Joe biden will be hospitalized because a routine colonoscopy will be done as part of an annual physical exam.

Because of this, Harris will take the helm even if only for a few hours. “Vice President Kamala Harris will be working from her West Wing office during this time,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

When a president undergoes a medical procedure under anesthesia, the vice president must assume power as part of the process.

.

Who is Kamala Harris?

The vice president was born in Oakland, California to immigrant parents from India and Jamaica. Graduated from Howard University and Hastings School of Law (Hastings College of Law) of the University of California.

As part of his career, Harris joined the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, where he specialized in prosecuting cases of child rape.

She served as Chief Counsel for the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office and later as Chief of the Children and Families Division for the San Francisco City Attorney’s Office.

It is creator of a program which gives people with drug charges the opportunity to earn a high school degree and get a job.

.

In 2010, she was chosen as California attorney general and oversaw the largest state justice department in the US.

In addition, in 2017 she was sworn in at the Senate from the US and served on the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs where he fought for better protections for DREAMers.

He also worked and drafted bipartisan legislation to help protect U.S. elections and led legislation to reform cash bonds, combat hunger, provide rent assistance, improve maternal and child health care, and address the climate crisis as member of the Senate Committee on the Environment and Public Works.

On August 11, 2020, he accepted Biden’s invitation to become vice president and the first woman, the first African-American, the first South Asian American to be elected to that position.

