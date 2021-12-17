We haven’t heard of a young and resounding appearance in the world of women’s boxing in a while. In that search, The auspicious beginning of the young Micaela Oliveri’s sports career gives us hope. At just 21 years old, the boxer who had her beginnings as an athlete in Racing can already say that she was a metropolitan champion.

He started boxing at 17 thanks to his partner, who is also a boxer. “His coach gave me the space to train. He didn’t train me but I at least hit the bag, I moved a little. I started training well in 2019 when I joined Racing ”, he told Ole. And he added: “There I put in two exhibitions and I got my amateur license. I debuted on November 15, 2019 drawing against a girl who already had her fights. The following year the pandemic fell … ”.

Micaela Oliveri, one of the promises of our boxing.

However, the isolation and inability to go to a gym did not deprive her of her sleep. He started training at home, where he set up an improvised gym with his partner and the Racing teacher sent them the routines and planning on WhatsApp. “Months passed, things began to open very little by little and the gyms were still closed, but my boyfriend and his coach had a space for themselves so they also lent it to me to be able to do my workouts. As always alone, ha. In November 2020 I was notified to fight for the metropolitan title that had become vacant for December 5. I had already been training but I started to get firmer with my daily routine in and out of the gym. I didn’t see much of my coach except in the odd sparring. He sent me everything on WhatsApp and I did it, “he described.

How did the story end? He fought for the title and won it, representing Racing, despite the fact that he no longer trained at the club because they wanted to charge him the cost of the membership card during the quarantine and he did not have money to pay the almost ten thousand pesos that they asked him. . Get to know more about this boxer who even made gloves against Tigresa Acuña herself.

THE FIRST DEFENSE OF THE TITLE

– “2021 arrived and with my coach Maxi Tejada we saw each other very, very little. I trained alone, he lived very far away, I did not want to return to Racing because in the course of the summer I realized that they had a bad attitude so the connection with Maxi was losing. In July I had to defend the metropolitan title and 12 days before I was left without a coach. I agreed to defend it. A non-technical manopler helped me train those days, I ended up being poorly trained and I lost him. I won the first round, I melted physically and the other three I was already very tired ”.

YOUR FIRST EXPERIENCE WITH TYC SPORTS TELEVISION

– “Months passed and I went back to training alone. My boyfriend’s coach lent me the place as usual until I met Fernando Luna from my friend Nicole Morales, who is a professional boxer. There I started training at Wilde with them. He pays me a lot of attention, he teaches me every day, he is behind me seeing that I do everything well in and out of the gym, he is very attentive. We did an exhibition, a lot of sparring and when the time came I was able to fight with the official broadcast of TyC sports play in November 2021. It was a beautiful experience, a lot of nerves because I had not fought for months. New corner, things learned, the festival show and cameras everywhere, ha. I got nervous and held back my boxing a lot, I didn’t show it 100% and the result was a fair draw. We aim with my teacher to put in a lot of amateur fights and gain a lot of experience. Fighting everyone and learning in the gym every day, being constant and responsible ”.

HIS ARRIVAL AT THE RECOGNIZED DOS DRAGONES ACADEMY

– “The Dos Dragones academy is also very important to me, where we are going to spar with Fernanda Sanchís. She is a champion in taekwondo, kick boxing, everything. She is with the National Team and she is a professional. He doesn’t do boxing but he does very well with his hands and as he is one category higher than me it is useful for sparring and it is good for me to prepare for a fight. I got to know Pablo Ferreiro’s Dos Dragones Academy, which is located in the Ocampo club, and I met the local guys who are wonderful. One of them is Diego Merino, a martial arts instructor, who from the institution managed to get me supplements to complement my diet and helps me on a day-to-day basis, as he helps so many other amateur athletes. It is difficult for us because the sponsors only look at the professionals. I really can’t complain now, the people around me trust me and my qualities as a boxer ”.

YOUR FUTURE AS A PROFESSIONAL

– “With my coach Fernando Luna we are going to put in the best possible amateur career and if everything goes well in December 2022 we will make our professional debut. It is a long-term project that can have its modifications and obviously be postponed, but the objective is clear ”.

