11/25/2021 at 12:33 CET

Marc Escolà

Who would have told Messias Junior, that after several years distributing refrigerators and washing machines in the center of Turin, would end up saving the Milan of elimination in a night of Champions? Surely no one trusted this feat, or perhaps only Stefano pioli, who trusted the Brazilian to unravel the match in the Wanda (0-1) and leave the Atlético de Madrid on the brink of elimination.

It was the 86th minute of the game when Theo Hernandez, an old acquaintance of the rojiblanca fans, leaked a pass so that the SUV Kessie will control in the opposite area. The Ivorian did it to perfection, received on the wing and quickly moved to put a cross to the penalty spot.

There he entered with everything Messias Junior, taking advantage of the confusion of Vrsaljko and Renan lodi to finish only before Oblak, that nothing could do to avoid the goal of the red and white defeat. Messias, who had entered 65 ‘together with Ibrahimovic, celebrated the goal looking at the sky, in a clear gesture of gratitude and euphoria for the reward for his European debut.

The goal put the Brazilian in the eyes of the whole world, from whom no one would have expected this six years ago. The 30-year-old striker has a great history of football promotion behind him. Messias Jr arrived in Italy in 2011, ten years younger and after emigrating from Brazil without a residence permit to earn money.

Soccer as a hobby

Together with his brother, he began to combine jobs such as recovering bricks, demolishing buildings or delivering washing machines. He combined them with soccer, which he was very good at but then a hobby for Messias. Until he crossed paths with the former coach of the Torino, Ezio rossi: “I saw Junior and I tried to take it to Fossano, but he told me that the salary they proposed was too low and he preferred to continue being a delivery man to help the family, “he confessed.

Yes it did in 2015., when he began his climb in the world of football. Junior signed for him Casale, which belonged to the fifth Italian division. His great performances in the ranks of the team of Rossi allowed him to rise to the professional level, signing for teams such as Chieri, and then the Gozzano, with which he managed to ascend to the C series.

Promotion to Serie A

In january 2019, after the Pro Vercelli will try unsuccessfully his signing, the Crotone noticed him and joined their ranks to fight for another promotion, in this case to the A series. The objective was achieved and, once in the first category of national football, he once again established himself as a transcendental figure for the team.

Junior Messias, training during his years at Crotone.

| Twitter

Last season, Messias Junior (9 goals) and the Nigerian If my (20) were the figures of the Crotone, scoring more than half of the 45 goals scored by the Catalans on Calcium. The Brazilian’s state of form led to Milan to sign him loaned for 2.6 million euros, with a purchase option for 5.4 million more at the end of the season.

Debut with a goal in the Champions League

For the moment he has already made the first merits so that in San siro execute the option to own it, as the attacker debuted with a goal in Champions, keeps alive the cadre of Pioli for Anfield, and left the Athletic against the ropes in the absence of the last day in Port.

In his presentation as ‘rossonero’, the forward presented a life lesson: “In the amateur leagues we played for 10 months, then in the other two months I worked. That made me see the values ​​of life and pushed me a lot. I am humble and I work for the group, and this is my strength. It takes sacrifice, it takes work … However, I never thought of reaching that height. Dreams come true, you just have to believe in them. “