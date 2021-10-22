The General Directorate of Traffic has launched a new sticker that warns of blind spots so that cyclists and pedestrians are warned in case a vehicle cannot see us.

The DGT’s mission to make roads safer is often linked to the fact that we, the citizens, have to learn more and more rules, more signs, more stickers and more warnings.

And this is not a complaint, far from it, since it affects our safety and that translates into fewer lives that go by the wayside.

In this sense, the DGT has launched a new signal for certain vehicles that warns of blind spots, a problem that every year adds injuries and deaths.

🆕Instruction #DGT on blind spots 🇪🇸🚚🙈.Objective👉protect the #vulnerable🔵Voluntary use of the signal on👇🔹Buses🔹Light commercial vehicles🔹Rigid trucks🔹Tractor trucks with trailers🔹Vehicles Transport Waste➕ℹ️👉https: / /t.co/A0UDa6dTEB pic.twitter.com/ewLJvsGRhO – Directorate General Traffic (@DGTes) September 29, 2021

And, as these have not yet been completely solved (despite the fact that there are technological solutions that mitigate their dangers), what the General Directorate of Traffic thought was that they should at least warn them. And what better way than through a sticker.

As we see in the tweet that we have left you, the DGT explains that there are no vehicles that are obliged to carry it, but it is only a recommendation of good practices, since they manage to make the road a safer place, especially for cyclists and pedestrians.

These are the vehicles that must carry the sticker: Buses, light commercial vehicles, rigid trucks, tractors with trailers and Waste Transportation vehicles.

The way to equip these stickers is simple, since each vehicle must wear three. One on the right side, one on the left, and one on the rear right. At a height of between 90 and 1.50 meters, in order to be perfectly visible.

Although they are not mandatory, as we have commented, what is prohibited is to put them in conventional passenger cars, since there are no real blind spots there and the driver would be committing an illegality by taking them.

If you drive one of the vehicles in which they recommend wearing the sticker, it will be best to do so, since you will be helping the normal functioning of traffic and will make the road a safer place.